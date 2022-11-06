Texas A&M needs to find a few positives

The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy.

A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.

Current coach Jimbo Fisher also didn’t get a pass for losing to the Sun Belt’s Appalachian State earlier this season. And he certainly won’t get a pass if the Aggies don’t become bowl-eligible, because this is his fifth season, not his first. Fisher came here to win championships. He had the resume to warrant those expectations with six double-digit winning seasons in eight years, including a national championship. He methodically laid the foundation for that to happen. He had a splashy 9-4 first season highlighted by a seven-overtime victory over LSU and two years later added a 9-1 season, just missing the College Football Playoff. Throw in four straight top 10 recruiting classes capped by the top-rated class of all time and A&M seemed on its way. So much that A&M opted to give Fisher a 10-year, $95-million fully guaranteed contract. Little has gone right since he got that contract. He’s had 10 losses, seemingly each time his salary is mentioned. Twitter wouldn’t be blowing up if A&M was 6-3 and ranked, which is the case for No. 18 Texas, No. 20 Notre Dame and No. 23 Kansas State.

But the reality is A&M has lost five straight for the first time since 1980 under Tom Wilson. A&M is assured of being unranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight year after starting both seasons at No. 6. The Aggies at 1-5 in Southeastern Conference play would have a chance to have the league’s worst record if it were not for Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5). A&M will be at Auburn (3-6, 1-5) this week in the battle of teams just above Vandy. Bad news for A&M is Auburn, which fired coach Bryan Harsin last week, showed some life in a 39-33 overtime loss at Mississippi State under interim coach Cadillac Williams. A&M will close the regular season at home against Massachusetts (1-8), an FCS team, and seventh-ranked LSU (7-2, 5-1).

Auburn and LSU are huge games.

Auburn has been a mess since it fired Gus Malzahn after going 6-4 in 2020, yet the Tigers are 1.5-point favorites. The line opened at 2.5. Some bettors still have faith in the Aggies, even though they haven’t won a true road game since a 35-14 victory last year at Missouri on Oct. 16. A&M also figures to be an underdog to LSU, which is coming off a 32-31 victory over Alabama that puts the Tigers in line to win the SEC West under first-year coach Bryan Kelly.

It seems far-fetched that A&M could win three straight games since it hasn’t a win in 44 days, but the Aggies have lost four of the games by six points or less. That might have been the case Saturday or maybe they could have won with a little luck. A&M was down approximately 31 players because of illness, injuries and suspensions. The first half was somewhat remarkable considering all the underclassmen A&M played. A potential positive is all the playing time its former 4- and 5-star recruits have been getting. Keep those players and add a few key veteran players through the transfer portal and A&M next year could be a Top 20 team by the end of September. But few people are buying into the future, considering what’s happened recently. And it could get worse.

If A&M loses to Auburn and LSU, it would finish 4-8 this season. That would leave the Aggies 2-8 in their last 10 games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Each loss would bring more baggage, or rat poison to quote Alabama’s Nick Saban. This is also uncharted territory for Fisher who never lost more than three straight at Florida State. Even when things went south in his final season, the Seminoles were 3-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and beat rival Florida in the regular-season finale. How does he hold up? His players continue to play hard. He handles criticism about as well as can be expected. But losing is just as contagious, if not more so, than winning. Last year’s 8-4 season was unacceptable. The best this team can do is 7-6, which would be quite a turnaround.

• TCU climbs to No. 4: Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes to tighten its grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Ohio State remained second followed by Michigan and TCU as Tennessee and Clemson each suffered their first losses. Alabama (7-2) is 10th, giving it 120 straight polls of being in the Top 10.

TCU (9-0) will be at No. 18 Texas (6-0). ESPN's College GameDay will be in Austin. It'll be its second appearance this season, having been at Alabama's 20-19 victory on Sept. 10.

