Texas A&M needs to complete the sweep of teams from the Yellowhammer state

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M football team turned its season around by beating Alabama, but that also worked wonders for 12th-ranked Auburn.
If the Aggies win their next four games, they at least will make a New Year’s Six Bowl. With a little help, they would play Georgia for the Southeastern Conference title. But thanks to the Aggies’ victory over the Crimson Tide, Auburn too can play for the SEC championship if it wins its next four games. And if the Tigers can beat the top-ranked Bulldogs for the title, they will make the College Football Playoff.
We know that’s not going to happen, but we also knew A&M (6-2, 3-2) wouldn’t beat Alabama. That surprise victory put the Aggies in position to have the kind of season many anticipated they would have when A&M opened the season ranked sixth in the country.
But it’s Auburn, not A&M, that’s made the biggest splash in recent weeks.
Auburn (6-2, 3-1) began the season ranked 29th by the coaches and 30th by the Associated Press. The Tigers opened with easy wins over Akron and Alabama State then had a gutty performance in a 28-20 loss to Penn State. That raised some eyebrows, but the following week those same eyebrows lowered considerably when the Tigers needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat Georgia State 34-24 and avoid what arguably would have been one of the worst losses in program history.
That’s ancient history. Auburn is back in the business of raising eyebrows and now looking for a rare trifecta after victories over 17th-ranked Arkansas and 10th-ranked Ole Miss. The only teams with victories over three straight Top 25 teams this season are Georgia and Oklahoma State.
Auburn comes to Kyle Field sizzling hot, and cooling off the Tigers now seems so vital for A&M. The Aggies want to be the team that beat Alabama, not the one that came up short against Arkansas and Mississippi State. Splitting with Alabama and Auburn isn’t going to cut it for a program trying to win championships. A&M is on a three-game winning streak, coming off a bye and playing at home. That’s the kind of momentum good teams use to build more momentum.
The only concern is Auburn might be the better team. First-year Tiger boss Bryan Harsin is the leader in the clubhouse for SEC coach of the year after two months, but talk to me after November when he’s played A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama.
The former Boise State head coach wasn’t a home-run hire, but so far he’s had home-run results. Harsin had zero experience in the SEC, but he was smart enough to hire former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo as his offensive coordinator and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason to run his defense. Junior quarterback Bo Nix has improved under Bobo, and the Tiger defense has held all but two opponents under 25 points. One of A&M’s worst offensive games last year was a lackluster 17-12 victory over a Vanderbilt team that didn’t win a game. Mason has much better athletes to work with at Auburn, and he’s proven masterful when he’s focusing just on defense.
Harsin is banking on his SEC coordinators helping him have more success than former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who was a respectable 3-5 in Iron Bowl games against Alabama but also just 3-5 against LSU, 2-7 against Georgia and 2-5 in bowl games. That’ll get you fired at Auburn.
Just A&M’s luck: Malzahn was often at his best against the Aggies. His Auburn teams went 5-3 against A&M , including 4-0 at Kyle Field with three upsets. One of those was a 45-41 victory over Johnny Manziel and the seventh-ranked Aggies in Malzahn’s first trip to Kyle Field in 2013. That helped Malzahn earn the SEC coach of the year award. A victory over A&M on Saturday would be a big step for Harsin doing the same.
Jimbo Fisher already is the coach of the decade for Aggie fans after making good on his prediction that A&M would beat Alabama before the Crimson Tide’s living legend head coach Nick Saban retires. Now Fisher needs to follow that up by beating Auburn. A&M fondly remembers its victory at Alabama in 2012 in large part because it was part of a six-game winning streak to end the season. No team was playing better at the end the season than the Aggies. For that to be the case this year, A&M can’t stumble Saturday.
