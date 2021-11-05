Texas A&M needs to complete the sweep of teams from the Yellowhammer state

That’s ancient history. Auburn is back in the business of raising eyebrows and now looking for a rare trifecta after victories over 17th-ranked Arkansas and 10th-ranked Ole Miss. The only teams with victories over three straight Top 25 teams this season are Georgia and Oklahoma State.

Auburn comes to Kyle Field sizzling hot, and cooling off the Tigers now seems so vital for A&M. The Aggies want to be the team that beat Alabama, not the one that came up short against Arkansas and Mississippi State. Splitting with Alabama and Auburn isn’t going to cut it for a program trying to win championships. A&M is on a three-game winning streak, coming off a bye and playing at home. That’s the kind of momentum good teams use to build more momentum.

The only concern is Auburn might be the better team. First-year Tiger boss Bryan Harsin is the leader in the clubhouse for SEC coach of the year after two months, but talk to me after November when he’s played A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama.