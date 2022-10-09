Texas A&M needs to build on Saturday's gutsy effort

Texas A&M will have a successful season if it builds off Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Alabama, which won’t be easy.

The Aggies, who were more than three-touchdown underdogs, came within a play of upsetting the top-ranked Crimson Tide for a second straight year with their best performance of the season.

A&M was in the game from the get-go in a hostile environment, matching Alabama’s energy. The Crimson Tide was at a feverish pitch wanting revenge for last year’s loss along with added incentive from the war of words in the offseason between the teams’ head coaches. Alabama had visions of duplicating the 59-0 bashing it handed A&M eight years ago in celebration of not having to face Johnny Manziel, but Crimson Tide fans were biting fingernails as sophomore Haynes King’s pass from the 2-yard line was high and wide of the target on the final play.

King played with Manziel’s swagger. King was knocked around by one of the nation’s best defenses, but kept fighting. He threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, sparking a struggling offense that took advantage of four turnovers created by an opportunistic defense. Walk-on sophomore place-kicker Randy Bond came up huge with field goals of 41 and 46 yards.

A&M used 51 players and Bond was among 30 underclassmen, with 14 of them starting. Many of them seemingly came of age. True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart had eight receptions for 106 yards and sophomore Moose Muhammad III added six catches for 64 yards. Underclassmen forced three fumbles, had an interception and came up with eight of the 10 tackles for losses. They stood tallest in the toughest of circumstances.

If they match that effort in the six remaining regular-season games, A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) might not lose again. That, though, is a huge if.

That also was the sentiment a year ago when fans stormed Kyle Field after a 41-38 victory over Alabama that jump-started a four-game winning streak. The Aggies climbed to 11th in the nation, but didn’t finish. A&M lost its final two Southeastern Conference games, not able to overcome a listless first half at Ole Miss and failing to put away an average LSU team after the Aggies rallied from a 10-point deficit for a late lead after another poor start.

This year’s team is hopeful it turned the corner, but as good as A&M played against Alabama, it was that bad in last week’s 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. A&M also was tentative, not aggressive, in a 17-14 home loss a month ago to an average Appalachian State, which lost at Texas State 36-24 on Saturday night. The Aggies also were lucky to escape with a 23-21 victory over Arkansas three weeks ago or this season would be pretty much unsalvageable.

Some say A&M had a huge moral victory Saturday. There’s no such thing. The key is what happens next. If the Aggies lose at South Carolina in two weeks, some will say Alabama was an aberration, which for all intents and purposes was what last year’s victory over the Crimson Tide became because the Aggies finished 8-4, failing to even go a bowl game.

Saturday’s game can be a huge step forward, but history shows the Aggies have work to do.

