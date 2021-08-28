Texas A&M names deep snapper Connor Choate its 12th Man

Junior deep snapper Connor Choate was named Texas A&M’s 12th Man on Saturday.

Choate replaces Braden White, who was the 12th Man for the last 23 games.

Choate has played in 23 straight games since arriving at A&M and taking over as its primary deep snapper. He earned the Aggies' special teams newcomer award as a freshman and was A&M's special teams MVP last year.

Choate played at Coppell, where he was a two-time letterman in both football and lacrosse.

A&M made the announcement Saturday via social media.

Two weeks ago, Fisher said A&M had quite a few candidates to take over as the 12th Man.

“They’re all candidates,” he said. “But [a few] are really making a push for it. We’re going to let it sort out, and like I say, your actions are speaking so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying. So we’ll see who does what they have to to earn that responsibility.”