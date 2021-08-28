 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M names deep snapper Connor Choate its 12th Man
0 comments

Texas A&M names deep snapper Connor Choate its 12th Man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Junior deep snapper Connor Choate was named Texas A&M’s 12th Man on Saturday.

Choate replaces Braden White, who was the 12th Man for the last 23 games.

Choate has played in 23 straight games since arriving at A&M and taking over as its primary deep snapper. He earned the Aggies' special teams newcomer award as a freshman and was A&M's special teams MVP last year.

Choate played at Coppell, where he was a two-time letterman in both football and lacrosse.

A&M made the announcement Saturday via social media.

Two weeks ago, Fisher said A&M had quite a few candidates to take over as the 12th Man.

“They’re all candidates,” he said. “But [a few] are really making a push for it. We’re going to let it sort out, and like I say, your actions are speaking so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying. So we’ll see who does what they have to to earn that responsibility.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert