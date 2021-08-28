Texas A&M names Choate as 12th Man

Junior deep snapper Connor Choate was named Texas A&M’s 12th Man on Saturday.

Choate replaces Braden White who was the 12th man for the last 23 games.

Choate has played in 23 straight games since arriving at A&M as the primary deep snapper, but has yet to make a tackle. He earned the special teams newcomer award as a freshman and last year was the special teams most valuable player.

Choate's first action as the 12th Man will come next Saturday in the season opener against Kent State at Kyle Field.

Choate played at Coppell, where he was a two-time letterman in both football and lacrosse.

A&M made the announcement via social media.

Two weeks ago, Fisher said they had quite a few candidates, but weren't ready to make a decision.

“[Really] they’re all candidates,” he said. “But “[a few] are really making a push for it. We’re going to let it sort out and like I say, ‘Your actions are speaking so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying.’ So, we’ll see who does what they have to, to earn that responsibility.”