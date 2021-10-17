Texas A&M moves up to No. 17 in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 17th by both the Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches Polls.
The Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) moved up four spots in the AP poll and one position in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 35-14 victory at Missouri.
In the AP poll, the Aggies moved ahead of Arkansas, Arizona State, BYU and Florida which all lost and dropped from the rankings.
A&M is one of six Southeastern Conference schools in the AP poll topped by No. 1 Georgia, which received all 65 first-place votes. Other SEC teams ranked are No. 4 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 19 Auburn.
Bayor (6-1) moved in the poll at No. 20.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3
3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5
5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8
7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7
8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12
9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10
10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9
11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13
13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15
15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11
16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21
18. NC State 5-1 485 22
19. Auburn 5-2 397 -
20. Baylor 6-1 378 -
21. SMU 6-0 358 23
22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -
24. UTSA 7-0 104 -
25. Purdue 4-2 68 -
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
USA Today Coaches’ Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1
2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3
3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7
7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9
8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8
9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12
10. Oregon 5-1 108 10
11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14
13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13
14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11
15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15
17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18
18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21
19. SMU 6-0 399 23
20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR
21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24
22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR
24. Clemson 4-2 146 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).
Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.