Texas A&M moves up to No. 17 in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 17th by both the Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches Polls.

The Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) moved up four spots in the AP poll and one position in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 35-14 victory at Missouri.

In the AP poll, the Aggies moved ahead of Arkansas, Arizona State, BYU and Florida which all lost and dropped from the rankings.

A&M is one of six Southeastern Conference schools in the AP poll topped by No. 1 Georgia, which received all 65 first-place votes. Other SEC teams ranked are No. 4 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 19 Auburn.

Bayor (6-1) moved in the poll at No. 20.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3

3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5