Texas A&M moves up to 14th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 14th by both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today/Coaches Top 25.

The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) moved up two spots in both polls after beating Prairie View A&M 52-3 in a nonconference game.

Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 in both polls. Ohio State is second by AP followed by Alabama, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oklahoma. In the coaches poll, Alabama is second followed by Ohio State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Baylor.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1

2. Ohio St. 10-1 1434 5

3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2

4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3

5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6

6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8