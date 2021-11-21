Texas A&M moves up to 14th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 14th by both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today/Coaches Top 25.
The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) moved up two spots in both polls after beating Prairie View A&M 52-3 in a nonconference game.
Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 in both polls. Ohio State is second by AP followed by Alabama, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oklahoma. In the coaches poll, Alabama is second followed by Ohio State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Baylor.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Ohio St. 10-1 1434 5
3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8
7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 1209 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10
9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11
10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12
11. Oregon 9-2 849 4
12. Michigan St. 9-2 778 7
13. BYU 9-2 771 14
14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16
15. UTSA 11-0 583 15
16. Utah 8-3 561 24
17. Iowa 9-2 538 18
18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19
19. Houston 10-1 516 17
20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20
21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13
22. San Diego St. 10-1 273 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22
24. NC State 8-3 141 25
25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3.
Coaches’ Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 10-1 1450 2
3. Ohio State 10-1 1428 4
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1388 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1258 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1250 7
7. Oklahoma State 10-1 1210 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1049 10
9. Oklahoma 10-1 1010 11
10. Baylor 9-2 977 13
11. Oregon 9-2 864 5
12. Iowa 9-2 722 14
13. Michigan State 9-2 698 8
14. Texas A&M 8-3 683 16
15. Brigham Young 9-2 675 15
16. Houston 10-1 572 17
17. Pittsburgh 9-2 507 19
18. Wisconsin 8-3 485 20
19. Utah 8-3 478 25
20. Texas-San Antonio 11-0 475 18
21. Wake Forest 9-2 404 12
22. San Diego State 10-1 257 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 236 21
24. North Carolina State 8-3 196 24
25. Kentucky 8-3 91 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Arkansas (7-4).
Others receiving votes: Arkansas (7-4) 67; Clemson (8-3) 56; Mississippi State (7-4) 42; Penn State (7-4) 22; Appalachian State (9-2) 20; Purdue (7-4) 10; Coastal Carolina (9-2) 9; Air Force (8-3) 9; Oregon State (7-4) 2.