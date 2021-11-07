Texas A&M moves up to 11th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in the Associated Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls.
A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is the highest ranked two-loss team. The Aggies, coming off a 20-3 victory over Auburn, will play at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are ranked 12th in both polls.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be at the game, which will kick at 6 p.m.
Georgia tops both polls, getting all the first-place votes.
Cincinnati is second in the AP poll followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State. The coaches have Alabama second followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2
3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4
5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7
6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6
7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8
8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5
9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9
10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11
11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13
12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15
13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10
14. BYU 8-2 636 17
15. UTSA 9-0 606 16
16. Auburn 6-3 478 12
17. Houston 8-1 467 20
18. Baylor 7-2 464 14
19. Iowa 7-2 437 19
20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -
21. NC State 7-2 268 -
22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21
23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24
25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.
Coaches Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 9-0 1600 1
2. Alabama 8-1 1483 3
3. Cincinnati 9-0 1430 2
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4
5. Ohio State 8-1 1356 5
6. Oregon 8-1 1291 7
7. Notre Dame 8-1 1182 8
8. Michigan 8-1 1099 10
9. Michigan State 8-1 1074 6
10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1045 11
11. Texas A&M 7-2 1023 12
12. Mississippi 7-2 862 15
13. Wake Forest 8-1 769 9
14. Iowa 7-2 636 16
15. Brigham Young 8-2 552 20
16. Texas-San Antonio 9-0 525 18
17. Houston 8-1 472 19
18. Baylor 7-2 449 13
19. North Carolina State 7-2 445 22
20. Auburn 6-3 382 14
21. Coastal Carolina 8-1 335 21
22. Pittsburgh 7-2 293 25
23. Penn State 6-3 249 23
24. Wisconsin 6-3 177 NR
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 164 NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Kentucky (6-3); No. 24 SMU (7-2).
Others receiving votes: Arkansas (6-3) 116; San Diego State (8-1) 103; Purdue (6-3) 77; Kentucky (6-3) 74; Utah (6-3) 34; Iowa State (6-3) 21; Appalachian State (7-2) 19; SMU (7-2) 18; Minnesota (6-3) 10; Clemson (6-3) 3; Fresno State (7-3) 3; Nevada (7-2) 3; Tennessee (5-4) 2; Arizona State (6-3) 1.