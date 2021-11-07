 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M moves up to 11th in both polls
0 comments

Texas A&M moves up to 11th in both polls

{{featured_button_text}}
110821-bcs-calzada

Zach Calzada looks to throw against Auburn. 

 MICHAEL MILLER The Eagle

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in the Associated Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls.

A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is the highest ranked two-loss team. The Aggies, coming off a 20-3 victory over Auburn, will play at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are ranked 12th in both polls.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be at the game, which will kick at 6 p.m.

Georgia tops both polls, getting all the first-place votes.

Cincinnati is second in the AP poll followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State. The coaches have Alabama second followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4

5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7

6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8

8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5

9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9

10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13

12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10

14. BYU 8-2 636 17

15. UTSA 9-0 606 16

16. Auburn 6-3 478 12

17. Houston 8-1 467 20

18. Baylor 7-2 464 14

19. Iowa 7-2 437 19

20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -

21. NC State 7-2 268 -

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21

23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24

25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.

Coaches Top 25

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (64) 9-0 1600 1

2. Alabama 8-1 1483 3

3. Cincinnati 9-0 1430 2

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4

5. Ohio State 8-1 1356 5

6. Oregon 8-1 1291 7

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1182 8

8. Michigan 8-1 1099 10

9. Michigan State 8-1 1074 6

10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1045 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1023 12

12. Mississippi 7-2 862 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 769 9

14. Iowa 7-2 636 16

15. Brigham Young 8-2 552 20

16. Texas-San Antonio 9-0 525 18

17. Houston 8-1 472 19

18. Baylor 7-2 449 13

19. North Carolina State 7-2 445 22

20. Auburn 6-3 382 14

21. Coastal Carolina 8-1 335 21

22. Pittsburgh 7-2 293 25

23. Penn State 6-3 249 23

24. Wisconsin 6-3 177 NR

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 164 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Kentucky (6-3); No. 24 SMU (7-2).

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (6-3) 116; San Diego State (8-1) 103; Purdue (6-3) 77; Kentucky (6-3) 74; Utah (6-3) 34; Iowa State (6-3) 21; Appalachian State (7-2) 19; SMU (7-2) 18; Minnesota (6-3) 10; Clemson (6-3) 3; Fresno State (7-3) 3; Nevada (7-2) 3; Tennessee (5-4) 2; Arizona State (6-3) 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert