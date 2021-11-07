Texas A&M moves up to 11th in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked 11th in the Associated Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls.

A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is the highest ranked two-loss team. The Aggies, coming off a 20-3 victory over Auburn, will play at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels (7-2, 3-2) are ranked 12th in both polls.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be at the game, which will kick at 6 p.m.

Georgia tops both polls, getting all the first-place votes.

Cincinnati is second in the AP poll followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State. The coaches have Alabama second followed by Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3