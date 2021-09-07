Texas A&M moves up a spot to fifth in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in both Top 25 collegiate football polls. The Aggies, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, moved up a spot in both polls this week.
Clemson, which had been second in the coaches’ poll and third in the Associated Press poll, slipped to sixth in both after a 10-3 loss to Georgia which moved up to second in both polls behind Alabama.
Ohio State is third in both polls with Oklahoma fourth.
The AP poll has Cincinnati seventh followed by Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa, while Notre Dame is seventh in the coaches’ poll followed by Cincinnati, Florida and Iowa State.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (59)
|1-0
|1571
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1507
|5
|3. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1437
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1374
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1288
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1231
|3
|7. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1136
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1070
|9
|9. Iowa St.
|1-0
|1045
|7
|10. Iowa
|1-0
|942
|18
|11. Penn St.
|1-0
|908
|19
|12. Oregon
|1-0
|883
|11
|13. Florida
|1-0
|842
|13
|14. Southern Cal
|1-0
|789
|15
|15. Texas
|1-0
|683
|21
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|668
|-
|17. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|384
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|0-1
|376
|12
|19. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|359
|-
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|335
|-
|21. Utah
|1-0
|334
|24
|22. Miami
|0-1
|229
|14
|23. Arizona St.
|1-0
|222
|25
|24. North Carolina
|0-1
|198
|10
|25. Auburn
|1-0
|83
|-
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.
USA Today's Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records through Saturday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, previous week ranking and first-place votes received.
|1. Alabama (11)
|1-0
|1624
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1537
|5
|3. Ohio State
|1-0
|1491
|4
|4. OKlahoma
|1-0
|1397
|3
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1334
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1239
|2
|7. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1197
|7
|8. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1113
|10
|9. Florida
|1-0
|1058
|11
|10. Iowa State
|1-0
|1057
|8
|11. Oregon
|1-0
|920
|12
|12. Iowa
|1-0
|914
|18
|13. Penn State
|1-0
|872
|20
|14. Southern California
|1-0
|828
|14
|15. Texas
|1-0
|653
|19
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|538
|42
|17. Wisconsin
|0-1
|359
|15
|18. Utah
|1-0
|294
|26
|19. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|289
|24
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|285
|25
|21. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|274
|40
|22. North Carolina
|0-1
|252
|9
|23. Oklahoma State
|1-0
|243
|22
|24. Miami (Fla)
|0-1
|186
|16
|25. Arizona State
|1-0
|181
|28
Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (0-1); No. 17 Indiana (0-1); No. 21 Washington (0-1); No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1);
Others receiving votes: Auburn (1-0) 123; Michigan (1-0) 99; LSU (0-1) 95; North Carolina State (1-0) 81; Liberty (1-0) 78; Brigham Young (1-0) 65; Indiana (0-1) 58; TCU (1-0) 49; Central Florida (1-0) 48; Florida State (0-1) 34; Michigan State (1-0) 33; Kentucky (1-0) 28; Pittsburgh (1-0) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) 19; Kansas State (1-0) 19; Boston College (1-0) 19; Appalachian State (1-0) 15; SMU (1-0) 14; Rutgers (1-0) 11; Arkansas (1-0) 11; Maryland (1-0) 9; Tennessee (1-0) 7; Nevada (1-0) 7; Fresno State (1-1) 7; Army (1-0) 7; Tulane (0-1) 6; Virginia (1-0) 5; San Jose State (1-1) 5; Missouri (1-0) 5; Ball State (1-0) 5; Marshall (1-0) 3; Alabama-Birmingham (1-0) 2; Air Force (1-0) 2; Charlotte (1-0) 1.