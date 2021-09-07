Texas A&M moves up a spot to fifth in both polls

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in both Top 25 collegiate football polls. The Aggies, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, moved up a spot in both polls this week.

Clemson, which had been second in the coaches’ poll and third in the Associated Press poll, slipped to sixth in both after a 10-3 loss to Georgia which moved up to second in both polls behind Alabama.

Ohio State is third in both polls with Oklahoma fourth.

The AP poll has Cincinnati seventh followed by Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa, while Notre Dame is seventh in the coaches’ poll followed by Cincinnati, Florida and Iowa State.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: