Texas A&M moves up a spot to 15th in CFP rankings; Cincinnati grabs fourth

The Sooners play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will help determine who plays in the Big 12 title game.

The final CFP rankings will be revealed Dec. 5 and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange and Cotton bowls. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

IS CINCINNATI IN CONTROL OF ITS PLAYOFF HOPES?

It certainly looks that way, but calling it a slam dunk is probably an overstatement. Here is the scenario that makes things most precarious for the Bearcats even if they stay unbeaten.

— Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC championship game, leaving both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs 12-1 and easy choices to be in the field of four. Alabama with a competitive loss to Georgia will also clearly still be in the mix, though no team with two losses has ever made the playoff.

If any team is going to break that precedent, Alabama is a good bet.

Barta said of the Tide and Ohio State: “Both are considered to be great teams, not just good teams.”

— The winner of Ohio State-Michigan goes on to win the Big Ten, making that team a lock to grab a playoff spot.