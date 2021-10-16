Texas A&M-Missouri quarter-by-quarter look

THIRD QUARTER

• Double trouble: A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was offside and Jones was called for pass interference on the same play, allowing the Tigers to convert fourth-and-7 from the A&M 45. Missouri eventually scored on a 7-yard run by wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who went in motion before the snap and took a pitch.

• Flirting with disaster: A&M overcame a 17-yard sack of Calzada with a 10-yard holding penalty on Missouri and a 21-yard reception by Smith on third-and-17.

• Key statistic: Missouri had 125 yards, 20 less than it had in the entire first half.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Coming up short: A&M’s Seth Small missed short on a 46-yard field goal attempt. He also came up short on a 54-yard attempt in the second quarter. Small had hit 11 of 12 for the season before Saturday.

• Pressure pays off: Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak managed to throw a pass while fighting off A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson, but the football didn’t get back to the line of scrimmage, so Bazelak was called for intentional grounding with Johnson getting credit for a sack.