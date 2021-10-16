Texas A&M-Missouri quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER
• Personnel update: Texas A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, who was hurt against Alabama last week, didn’t play. Peevy had made 18 straight starts. A&M senior Jahmir Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee who missed last week’s game for a violation of team rules, was back in the starting lineup at left tackle. The other offensive line starters were junior Kenyon Green at left guard, true freshman Bryce Foster at center, sophomore Layden Robinson at right guard and true freshman Reuben Fatheree II at right tackle. It was the second time those five started in those positions with the other coming against Mississippi State.
• Momentum change: Missouri’s Keke Chism caught a 16-yard pass across the middle to the A&M 45-yard line, but it was wiped out by an illegal shift penalty. On the next play, A&M sophomore cornerback Jaylon Jones had his first career interception and a 17-yard return to the Missouri 22 to set up the game’s first score.
• Open spaces: A&M’s Isaiah Spiller ran around left tackle for a 48-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. The next time A&M had the ball, Devon Achane scored on a 20-yard draw play.
• Turnover taken away: An interception by A&M’s Leon O’Neal Jr. was wiped out by a pass interference penalty against linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was covering Chance Luper on the play.
• Welcome home: A&M sophomore nickelback Antonio Johnson, who is from nearby East St. Louis, had his first career interception by cutting in front of the intended receiver.
• Key statistic: A&M had 151 yards rushing — more than it managed in three games this season.
SECOND QUARTER
• Not to be denied: Missouri’s Tyler Badie had a 32-yard touchdown run, eluding Jones a few yards past the line of scrimmage. Badie reached the end zone by fighting off A&M safety Demani Richardson. Jones had been called for a 15-yard pass interference penalty on the previous play.
• Double trouble: Missouri had two defenders covering A&M’s intended receiver, but Zach Calzada underthrew the pass. The play didn’t go the Tigers’ way, however, because Missouri’s Akayleb Evans was called for pass interference, allowing A&M to convert the third-and-6. A&M’s Ainias Smith caught an 11-yard touchdown pass four plays later.
• Throwing points away: Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies cut in front of A&M’s Achane and intercepted a Calzada pass at the Tiger 1, returning it 27 yards.
• Key statistic: Both teams had 95 yards in the break-even quarter with each scoring a touchdown.
THIRD QUARTER
• Double trouble: A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons was offside and Jones was called for pass interference on the same play, allowing the Tigers to convert fourth-and-7 from the A&M 45. Missouri eventually scored on a 7-yard run by wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who went in motion before the snap and took a pitch.
• Flirting with disaster: A&M overcame a 17-yard sack of Calzada with a 10-yard holding penalty on Missouri and a 21-yard reception by Smith on third-and-17.
• Key statistic: Missouri had 125 yards, 20 less than it had in the entire first half.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Coming up short: A&M’s Seth Small missed short on a 46-yard field goal attempt. He also came up short on a 54-yard attempt in the second quarter. Small had hit 11 of 12 for the season before Saturday.
• Pressure pays off: Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak managed to throw a pass while fighting off A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson, but the football didn’t get back to the line of scrimmage, so Bazelak was called for intentional grounding with Johnson getting credit for a sack.
• High and out: Blazelak’s last pass sailed high over Messiah Swinson on fourth-and-3, giving A&M the ball with just 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining. The Aggies easily ran off that clock for their second straight Southeastern Conference victory.