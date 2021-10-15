Texas A&M-Missouri Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane will be the best 1-2 running back punch to face Missouri, which ranks last in the country in run defense. Spiller and Achane each have three 20-yard runs this season, something they’ll have a chance to match or exceed against Missouri, which already has allowed three running backs to have their career-high bests. Adding to Missouri’s troubles is A&M seemingly has solidified its offensive line. Rice transfer Blaze Alldredge and Devin Nicholson are solid linebackers for the Tigers. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada threw the ball much better last week, which got wide receiver Ainias Smith (6 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TDs) and tight end Jalen Wydermyer (3-73-1) much more involved. They were somewhat invisible for four games, combining for only one touchdown over that stretch with only one of them finishing a game with more than 50 receiving yards. Missouri has intercepted a pass in all but one game. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Tigers run