Texas A&M-Mississippi State Quarter-by-Quarter

FIRST QUARTER

• Starting slow: Mississippi State picked up two first downs on its initial possession, reaching the Aggies’ 48-yard line. A&M also picked up two first downs on its initial possession, reaching the Bulldogs’ 48, but neither team could score until midway through the second quarter.

• Surprising play call: MSU converted a third-and-4 from the A&M 49 on 4-yard run by Jo’quavious Marks.

• Out of a hole: A&M’s Devon Achane had a 20-yard run from his own 10 that became a 35-yard gain when Decameron Richardson was called for a facemask penalty. A&M had gained 38 yards on its previous seven plays.

• Key statistic: MSU had a 22-9 edge in plays run, seven of them rushes which was one more than A&M.

SECOND QUARTER

• Special play: A&M’s Moose Muhammad III, filling in for an injured Ainias Smith, had a 20-yard punt return. A&M’s longest punt return of the year in eight previous efforts had been 9 yards.

• Rare turnover: A&M had run 128 plays without a turnover when Achane lost a fumble at the MSU 6.

• Flip pass paves way: MSU’s Marks picked up 7 yards on a shuttle pass to the A&M 5, and two plays later teammate Caleb Ducking caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the front corner of the end zone, slightly pushing off A&M freshman cornerback Denver Harris to gain separation.

• Scoring chance squandered: A&M picked up a first down at the MSU 15 on a pass interference call with 10 seconds left in the half. But A&M quarterback Max Johnson fumbled when sacked by MSU’s Nathaniel Watson with fellow linebacker Tyrus Wheat recovering to preserve the Bulldogs’ 14-0 halftime lead.

• Key statistic: A&M lost two fumbles and allowed two sacks in the second quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• Fourth-down break: Johnson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 from the MSU 37, but after releasing the football on the play, Watson hit him high, drew a targeting penalty and was ejected, giving the Aggies a first down.

• Saving 17 yards: Johnson turned a potential 17-yard loss on a bad snap into no gain with an incomplete pass. A&M freshman Evan Stewart couldn’t make a 6-yard touchdown reception on the next play as A&M settled for a field goal.

• Teamwork for nothing: A&M’s Deuce Harmon knocked the ball from MSU’s Ducking after a 2-yard gain with A&M lineman Walter Nolen recovering at the Bulldogs’ 25. A&M couldn’t take advantage of the break, settling for a 44-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Emmanuel Forbes and returned 50 yards for a touchdown by Richardson.

• Key statistic: A&M had the ball for 11 minutes, 42 seconds in the period but could only manage a 10-7 edge in points.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Finally: MSU had a first-and-goal at the 1 but needed four plays to score with Dillon Johnson blasting in from the 1.

• Forgotten man scores: A&M backup quarterback Haynes King, who was replaced as the starter after two games, completed a 14-play, 82-yard touchdown drive with a fourth-down 4-yard run. King, who replaced Johnson midway through the drive, used a fake throw to get a defender airborne that allowed him to score easily.

• Turn out the lights: MSU’s Rara Thomas caught a 75-yard touchdown pass. Thomas made the catch at the Aggie 48 as A&M’s Harmon fell to the ground trying to stop him. The play took 11 seconds for the Bulldogs to match A&M’s 5-minute, 22-second touchdown drive. For good measure, Forbes added a 33-yard interception return for a TD by making a nifty juggling catch and managing to stay inbounds to give the Bulldogs a 42-17 lead with 3:29 left.

• Key statistic: A&M scored 14 points, its most of any quarter, and it still was outscored by a touchdown.

— ROBERT CESSNA