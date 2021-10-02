 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Mississippi State quarter-by-quarter look
Texas A&M-Mississippi State quarter-by-quarter look

A&M vs Mississippi State two TE use this one

Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer (85) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch past Mississippi State's Fred Peters on Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Michael Miller

FIRST QUARTER

• Personnel update: Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who was injured in last week’s 28-25 loss, started the game. Texas A&M right offensive guard Layden Robinson missed the last two games but returned to the starting lineup. A&M guard Aki Ogunbiyi, wide receivers Caleb Chapman and Hezekiah Jones, defensive tackle Shemar Turner and defensive backs Myles Jones, Brian George, Brian Williams and Keldrick Carper were not available.

• Early gift: MSU nickelback Fred Peters intercepted a deflected pass on the game’s second play. The ball was thrown slightly behind A&M freshman wide receiver Demond Demas.

• Offense in gear: A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had a 44-yard run on third-and-1, and two plays later tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Zach Calzada.

• Reprieve: MSU quarterback Will Rogers misfired on third-and-goal from the A&M 2-yard line, but A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones committed a facemask penalty, giving the Bulldogs a first down. They scored a TD two plays later.

• Key statistic: A&M rushed for 85 yards against a defense that was allowing only 70.8 per game.

SECOND QUARTER

• Close call: MSU linebacker Tyrus Wheat sacked Calzada, who fumbled the ball but recovered it, and Seth Small kicked a 40-yard field goal on the next play.

• Career effort: A&M junior wide receiver Jalen Preston had a 38-yard reception that led to 37-yard field goal by Small to break a 10-10 tie. Preston entered the game with 14 career receptions for 157 yards and a long catch of 21 yards.

• Not a snap: A&M started its last possession of the first half with a 29-yard catch and run by running back Devon Achane to the MSU 46, but the Aggies lost 16 yards on the next play due to a bad snap by freshman center Bryce Foster. The error was compounded by A&M having only one timeout. The Aggies eventually punted.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for minus 9 yards rushing on 13 attempts in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• Big breakup: A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell prevented Makai Polk from making a leaping catch inside the A&M 10. The play helped force MSU to punt from A&M’s 40.

• Finding a way: Polk caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, beating Jaylon Jones’ man-to-man coverage on the play as the Aggie cornerback fell down.

• Red Sea parting: Calzada had a 25-yard touchdown run, avoiding MSU linebacker Aaron Brule on a blitz. Calzada rambled right after passing Brule, then cut back to the middle of the field through a wide-open lane.

• Key statistic: Both teams averaged 6.5 yards per play in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Avoiding a punt: MSU had an incomplete pass on third-and-16 from its 16, but A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. drew a pass interference penalty. MSU didn’t score on the possession, but it picked up three more first downs and had the ball for 15 plays and 43 yards on the drive.

• 12th Man stop: The Bulldogs had first-and-10 at the A&M 14, but a holding penalty on third down then two motion penalties resulted in the Bulldogs missing a 49-yard field goal.

• Big hit: MSU’s Jaden Walley had a chance to make a third-down catch for a first down that might have allowed the Bulldogs to run out the last 2:36, but Chappell knocked the ball from his grasp, forcing a punt.

• It’s over: MSU nose guard Nathan Pickering sacked Calzada in the end zone on third-and-11 for a safety with 2:02 left.

• Key statistic: Head coach Jimbo Fisher lost to an unranked team at Kyle Field for the first time since taking over for the Aggies, dropping his home record at A&M to 17-4.

­— ROBERT CESSNA

Gallery: Texas A&M loses to Mississippi State

Texas A&M lost to Mississippi State, 26-22, at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

