Texas A&M-Mississippi State quarter-by-quarter look

• Red Sea parting: Calzada had a 25-yard touchdown run, avoiding MSU linebacker Aaron Brule on a blitz. Calzada rambled right after passing Brule, then cut back to the middle of the field through a wide-open lane.

• Key statistic: Both teams averaged 6.5 yards per play in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Avoiding a punt: MSU had an incomplete pass on third-and-16 from its 16, but A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. drew a pass interference penalty. MSU didn’t score on the possession, but it picked up three more first downs and had the ball for 15 plays and 43 yards on the drive.

• 12th Man stop: The Bulldogs had first-and-10 at the A&M 14, but a holding penalty on third down then two motion penalties resulted in the Bulldogs missing a 49-yard field goal.

• Big hit: MSU’s Jaden Walley had a chance to make a third-down catch for a first down that might have allowed the Bulldogs to run out the last 2:36, but Chappell knocked the ball from his grasp, forcing a punt.

• It’s over: MSU nose guard Nathan Pickering sacked Calzada in the end zone on third-and-11 for a safety with 2:02 left.