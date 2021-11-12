Texas A&M-Mississippi State Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M has rushed for 200 yards or more in three straight games, while Ole Miss has allowed more than 200 yards rushing in five of the last six games. Arkansas gashed Ole Miss for 350, and last week Liberty had 284. The Flames entered that game averaging only 185.2, comparable to A&M’s 191.3 average. A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has strung together three straight 100-yard games. Devon Achane missed his third straight last week by 2 yards. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M dropped about five passes last week, but receiver Caleb Chapman had a 49-yard catch in his second game back after missing five games. His return will allow the Aggies to stretch the field, and look for Spiller and Achane to get more involved in the passing game after each had only one catch last week. Ole Miss is better at getting to the passer than A&M, averaging 3.67 sacks per game, so quarterback Zach Calzada can’t hold the ball long or he’ll meet Sam Williams, who has a Rebel school-record 10.5 sacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Rebels run