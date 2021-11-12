Texas A&M-Mississippi State Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M has rushed for 200 yards or more in three straight games, while Ole Miss has allowed more than 200 yards rushing in five of the last six games. Arkansas gashed Ole Miss for 350, and last week Liberty had 284. The Flames entered that game averaging only 185.2, comparable to A&M’s 191.3 average. A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has strung together three straight 100-yard games. Devon Achane missed his third straight last week by 2 yards. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
A&M dropped about five passes last week, but receiver Caleb Chapman had a 49-yard catch in his second game back after missing five games. His return will allow the Aggies to stretch the field, and look for Spiller and Achane to get more involved in the passing game after each had only one catch last week. Ole Miss is better at getting to the passer than A&M, averaging 3.67 sacks per game, so quarterback Zach Calzada can’t hold the ball long or he’ll meet Sam Williams, who has a Rebel school-record 10.5 sacks. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Rebels run
Ole Miss’ offensive line is missing senior guard Ben Brown, who has 40 career starts, and the projected starters have only 62 career starts combined for the Rebels — center Orlando Umana did have 26 starts at Utah. If quarterback Matt Corral is limited by his ankle injury, the Rebels will need huge games from running backs Henry Parrish Jr., Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy, who have combined for 1,361 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. A&M’s run defense has gotten significantly better with the improvement of nickelback Antonio Johnson (58 tackles) and linebackers Andre White Jr. (44) and Edgerrin Cooper (38). EDGE: OLE MISS
When the Rebels pass
Corral has thrown just two interceptions and been sacked only 19 times this season. A&M learned its lesson after allowing Mississippi State’s Will Rogers to stay in the pocket and throw for 508 yards. The Aggies will try to bring constant pressure like they have during their four-game winning streak. Ole Miss has nine players with at least 11 receptions, so Corral has a knack for finding the open man. EDGE: OLE MISS
Special teams
A&M has the edge in punting and the return game, but Ole Miss has a way of making special teams a moot point. If it comes down to a field goal, both place-kickers are strong, but the Aggies have a senior in Seth Small, while Ole Miss has a freshman in Caden Costa. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
ESPN’s College GameDay is in Oxford, Mississippi, this week for only the second time in the show’s 28 years of visiting campuses. Both teams are prone to penalties with A&M ranking 83rd and Ole Miss 130th nationally. The biggest unknown is the most important: How healthy is Corral? The matchup will be the biggest road test for A&M by far, but the Aggies have won four of five in Oxford. EDGE: OLE MISS
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Keep running: A&M’s rushing total is at 884 yards during the winning streak.
• Test Corral: If Corral leaves the pocket, the Aggies need to make him pay.
• Keep pace: Ole Miss’ offense averages snapping the ball every 20.9 seconds.
OLE MISS MUST
• Use ground control: Establishing the run is the best way to keep pressure off Corral.
• Dare A&M to throw: The Rebels need to load up the line of scrimmage and see if A&M’s sophomore quarterback can deliver.
• Take some chances: Ole Miss is 24 of 35 converting fourth downs, and the Rebels likely will continue that style of derring-do. They might also need to score on a trick play.
— ROBERT CESSNA