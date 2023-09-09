First quarter

A&M starts strong. Miami was at its own 11 because of a poor kickoff return. It gained only one yard and Texas A&M’s Jahde Walker blocked the punt. The Aggies covered 15 yards in three plays for a touchdown.

Sacked sort of. A&M’s Conner Weigman was tackled for an 11-yard loss at his own 11 as he was hit high by rover Te’Cory Couch and low by linebacker Francisco Mauigoa that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against Mauigoa for unnecessary roughness. That gave A&M a first down and jump-started an 11-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a 24-yard Randy Bond field goal.

Fighting back. Miami, which failed to pick up a first down on its first two possessions, got an 11-yard reception by Jacolby George for its initial first down. On the next play, Xaiver Restrepo got separation from A&M’s Demani Richardson for a 48-yard reception to the A&M 16. The Hurricanes scored in three plays.

Key statistic: A&M averaged 5.8 yards per play and Miami averaged 7.2

Second quarter

Cashing in a gift. Miami’s George fumble a punt return with A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper recovering at the Hurricanes’ 9. Two plays later, Miami native Amari Daniels had a 9-yard touchdown run.

Freshmen battle. Miami redshirt freshman Isaiah Horton had a 52-yard touchdown reception, using a stop-and-go move to get separation from A&M true freshman Jayvon Thomas. That answered A&M’s touchdown five plays earlier.

No timeouts, no problem: A&M’s Randy Bond missed a 42-yard field goal with 57 seconds left. Miami with no timeouts went 75 yards in six plays to score the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds left.

Key statistic: Miami had a 183-48 edge in total yards in the quarter.

Third quarter

Wasted chances. A&M took a timeout facing fourth and a half yard at the 6-yard line. When play resumed, Miami managed to get a timeout before the snap because it had 13 players on the field. After the Miami timeout, A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III was called for a false start, forcing A&M to settle for the field goal.

Big momentum swing. Miami’s Brashard Smith had a 98-yard kickoff return following A&M’s field goal.

It had to end. A&M sophomore quarterback Weigman threw the first interception of his career when wide receiver Ainias Smith slipped, allowing safety Kamren Kinchens to make the interception. Weigman had thrown 179 passes without an interception.

Key statistic: A&M had a 25-7 edge in plays and 154-19 edge in total yards in the quarter, but the Aggies had two turnovers, the last to end the quarter, giving Miami momentum heading into the final 15 minutes.

Fourth quarter

Changing directions. Miami’s George caught a 3-yard touchdown as he started in motion, then reversed field that allowed him to make the catch at the 8 and run untouched into the end zone.

Standing tall. Weigman on fourth down threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Noah Thomas who was in the back of the end zone. Weigman was leveled as he threw by Miami’s Wesley Bissanthe who was called for roughing the passer.

Big-time concern. Miami’s Kinchens, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference player, was injured on a 20-yard reception by A&M’s Ainias Smith late in the game. Kinches was taken off the field on stretcher after a long delay. Early reports from the Miami locker room were positive on Kinchens’ condition.

Key statistic: Miami outgained A&M 451-433

— ROBERT CESSNA