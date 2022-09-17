Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules.

Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered a fumble by Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson, who unwisely tried to field a bouncing punt. It took A&M three plays to cover 28 yards for a touchdown.

Double targeting: A&M cornerback Brian George was called for targeting and ejected. The 15-yard penalty jump-started a possession for Miami that ended with a missed 40-yard field goal. Aggie safety Demani Richardson was called for targeting and ejected on Miami’s next possession. Both calls were initiated from the review booth. The call against Richardson prevented Miami from having to punt from its 9-yard line.

Key statistic: A&M had a trio of 15-yard penalties in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Entering the red zone: After four straight positive runs, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hit tight end Elijah Arroyo off play-action for 29 yards and a first down to the A&M 12.

Give him a hand: A&M 6-foot-1, 320-pound freshman defensive lineman Albert Regis blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Miami’s Andres Borregales.

Sacked: With its last possession of the first half, A&M moved from its 20 to near midfield with two first downs, but Johnson was sacked at his own 44 on third down to kill the drive.

Key statistic: Both teams threw for only 29 yards in the scoreless quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

A trio of big plays: Johnson carried a bootleg 11 yards on A&M’s first offensive play of the second half. Ainias Smith added a 25-yard reception that got another 15 yards when Miami safety James Williams slammed him to the ground. Elusive running back Devon Achane then scored on a 25-yard swing pass in the Aggie offense’s best drive of the night — four plays, 76 yards, 1:58 off the clock.

A lot for a little: Miami could get only a 22-yard field goal out of a 12-play, 71-yard drive.

Key statistic: A&M had 100 yards on 10 plays in the period.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scary moment: Miami tight end Will Mallory fell on his head when flipped after making a 21-yard reception. He was motionless at first with his face to the ground, but after receiving medical attention, he was able jog off the field.

Stuck in the red zone: The Hurricanes settled for a 34-yard field goal after a 16-play, 83-yard drive reached A&M’s 16.

Hold your breath: Smith fumbled a punt inside A&M’s 10 with 3:09 left, but he recovered it at the 7.

Key statistic: Miami had 142 yards in the quarter but only scored three points.

— Robert Cessna