MIAMI — Texas A&M beat Miami last year 17-9 in a highly entertaining football game between ranked teams.

The teams look to repeat that effort Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium at 2:30 p.m., but in a way that allows both teams to build on their efforts, which wasn’t the case a year ago.

Last year’s game turned out to be highly competitive because both teams had too many deficiencies. The weak links which helped make last year’s game close were often exposed the rest of the season, leading to both teams finishing with identical 5-7 records. Miami didn’t go to a bowl game for the first time since 2012 and A&M had its worst season since 2008.

The biggest problem for both teams last year was on offense, where they struggled mightily. A&M averaged 22.8 points per game to rank 100th in the country and Miami wasn’t much better, averaging 23.6 points per game to be 96th. That was somewhat surprising because both head coaches, A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Miami’s Mario Cristobal, became who they are for their offensive expertise.

Fisher and Cristobal both made off-season changes to correct that problem, landing new offensive coordinators.

Cristobal hired University of Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, a disciple of the Air Raid offense who called plays for UH’s Dana Holgorsen since 2020. Dawson is expected to implement elements of the power spread offense that Cristobal likes along with his Air Raid components.

Fisher hired Bobby Petrino, which made the bigger headlines in part because Fisher also gave up play-calling duties. That move also begged the question whether they could co-exist, since both owe their success to always being in charge.

The Fisher-Petrino experiment had a smashing debut as the Aggies rolled to a 52-10 victory over New Mexico last week. A&M averaged 6.5 yards per play as sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns. The Aggies had no turnovers and looked in midseason form. Petrino called plays from the press box with Fisher on the sidelines looking more like a CEO.

“I thought it went very smooth,” Fisher said. “Of course [Petrino] made great calls. We had great communication with myself and the staff and the people inside, getting the signals and getting the call in.”

The offensive coaches also talked between drives, planning and correcting mistakes, Fisher said. It worked well as A&M scored on eight of 11 possessions.

“I thought it was very smooth,” Fisher said. “I thought Bobby did a great job.”

Cristobal and Dawson had a similar first game as the Hurricanes manhandled Miami of Ohio, 38-3. The Hurricanes showed great balance, running for 250 yards, averaging 6.9 yards a run. The Hurricanes threw for 243 yards, completing 20 of 25 passes. They did that against a Miami of Ohio team that went to a bowl game last year.

“Shannon Dawson has done a lot of offense in his life,” Cristobal said. “And we have some things that we’ve done before. So, it’s a really good blend.”

Saturday will be an acid test for the offenses as both teams are also coming off strong defensive performances.

New Mexico managed only 222 yards, held to 91 on the ground. A year ago, A&M allowed 208.8 yards rushing per game to rank 122nd in the country.

The Hurricanes allowed only 215 yards in their opener, including 53 on the ground.

Both coaches in their weekly press conferences discussed the importance of the run game.

A&M threw for six touchdowns, but Cristobal, who was an offensive tackle at Miami and helped the Hurricanes to two of their five national championships, was impressed with the way the Aggies involved their tight ends in the running game and the wide receivers ability to block.

“The score kept changing in a hurry because of the explosive plays,” Cristobal said. “[But] they’re not a one-dimensional team. They can run the ball really well and they can protect the quarterback really well.”

Miami’s massive offensive line caught Fisher’s eye.

“Mario’s a line coach himself, he’s going to have those guys ready to run it and then you still have to play the play-action passes,” Fisher said.

Fisher said Miami looks to be a better team than it was last year and he believes that’s also the case with the Aggies.

“At least I think so and hope so,” Fisher said.