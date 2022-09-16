Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday

A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind.

The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite.

A&M had been trending toward the College Football Playoff by opening the year ranked sixth, the second-highest preseason ranking for a team that finished the previous season unranked. A&M almost returned to the unranked just as fast as it ascended with last week’s 17-14 loss to the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State. It was A&M’s first loss to a Group of Five conference team since losing to Arkansas State in the 2008 season opener. The loss knocked the Aggies to 24th in this week’s Associated Press poll and ended ESPN’s College GameDay possibly coming to Aggieland for the 8 p.m. kickoff.

App State didn’t eke by A&M as the score might indicate. The Mountaineers had a 315-186 edge in yardage and ran 44 more plays than A&M, controlling the ball for 41 minutes, 29 seconds.

The Aggie players claim it was a wake-up call, not an indication that their season is going south. A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith pointed to two years ago when the Aggies hit a reset button after a 52-24 loss in the second game to Alabama and didn’t lose again.

“That all depends on how you wake up and what you do the next day and how you respond,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Life’s about what you do the next part of it, the next day and the next play. Hopefully that’ll be a great thing.”

Miami (2-0) expects great results under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, a former Miami offensive tackle who was part of the program’s glory years, playing on national championship teams in 1989 and 1992.

The Hurricanes haven’t been a national championship contender for almost two decades with only one 10-win season in the last 18 years. Miami went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl in its last season in the Big East Conference in 2003. That came on the heels of going 12-0 in 2001 and winning a fifth national championship and going 12-1 in 2002 and finishing as the national runner-up to Ohio State.

But since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004, the Hurricanes are 3-11 in bowl games and 4-15 against top 10 teams. Since Larry Coker won Miami’s last national title, coaches Randy Shannon, Al Golden, Mark Richt and Manny Diaz have failed to return “the U” to national prominence.

The Hurricanes have created a buzz under the energetic Cristobal, who went 35-13 in four seasons at Oregon after serving as assistant head coach under Alabama’s Nick Saban for four seasons. Miami is an overwhelming favorite to win the ACC’s Coastal Division. Playing A&M is a litmus test for the Hurricanes, who will return home to play Middle Tennessee State, then take a week off before opening ACC play at home against North Carolina on Oct. 8.

Miami junior cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who earned All-ACC honorable mention honors last season after transferring from Georgia, told the younger players this week “just don’t get star-struck” in the team’s first road game of the season.

“We’re going into a hostile crowd,” Stevenson said. “It’s one of the loudest stadiums in college football. We’re going into a big game. Just don’t let the game be bigger than what it is. We’re practicing just like them. We’re working just like them. We prepare for moments like this, so just don’t let the game be star struck and don’t let the media give you anxiety about the game.”

Cristobal revamped a team that went 7-5 last season, bringing in a top 15 recruiting class that included 11 players via the NCAA transfer portal.

Cristobal has a stock answer when asked if the “U” is back, saying “the U is back to work.”

Miami currently has the nation’s ninth-ranked 2023 recruiting class. Saturday’s prime-time game will be another chance for the Hurricanes to show recruits and the nation what’s going on in Coral Gables, Florida.

“I think everybody wants to watch teams that are playing on big stages and see what kind of progress teams have made,” Cristobal said. “I think anytime you get an opportunity to play a great team like this on a national stage, of course there are lot of eye balls on you. And certainly recruiting is affected by a number of different things, but progress and performance, increased success rates are typically one the more critical factors in the recruiting cycle.”

Fisher has signed four straight top 10 classes capped by a record-setting No. 1 class that increased expectations at A&M, but a slow-starting 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State and the App State loss have raised concerns.

A&M’s sputtering offense ranks 100th nationally in scoring (22.5 points per game), 101st in total offense (341.5 yards per game) and 114th in rushing (99.5). The Aggies will start junior transfer Max Johnson at quarterback in place of Haynes King, who has thrown for 461 yards on 33-of-51 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Johnson, who transferred from LSU after last season, threw for 2,815 yards last year with 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The offense also could gain center Bryce Foster (illness) and tight end Max Wright (injury), who have missed the first two games.

Miami will be missing leading receiver Xavier Restrepo (foot injury), according to the Miami Herald.