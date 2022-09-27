Texas A&M men finish fourth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn.

The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in stroke play. Vanderbilt was first 39-under 801 followed by Tennessee 805, Auburn 807 and A&M. The other scores were Alabama 820, Georgia 821, Mississippi State 823, LSU and Ole Miss 829, Florida 831, South Carolina 835, Arkansas 841, Missouri 844 and Kentucky 850.

A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues finished tied for fifth in stroke play at 11-under 199 (69-64-66). A&M’s other scores were super senior Sam Bennett 5-under 205 (68-68-69, tied for 17th); sophomore Phichaksn Maichon 3-under 207 (70-69-68, tied for 23rd), freshman Jaime Montojo 2-over 212 (73-72-67, tied for 44th) and sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan 3-over 213 (74-68-71, tied for 51st).