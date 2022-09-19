Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3

The Texas A&M football team took a big step forward with last week’s 17-9 victory over Miami but has plenty of room for improvement, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

“I was extremely proud of our team,” Fisher said. “I thought they played extremely hard. They were extremely physical in things they had to win the game.”

Fisher cited the team’s competitiveness and the ability to pull together. A&M, coming off a loss to unranked Appalachian State, suspended four players the day of the Miami game and then had a pair of defensive backs ejected for targeting in the first quarter.

“The guys blocked out noise and went and played,” Fisher said. “We had a distraction before the game. We blocked that out. We had injuries during the game; you had guys step up and play critical minutes and make big plays.”

No. 23 A&M (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play against 10th-ranked Arkansas (3-0).

Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall along with defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie – all true freshmen – will be available for Arkansas after being suspended for Miami because of a violation of team rules.

“We were actually part of the process of having those guys suspended for the game,” A&M senior wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith said. “Coach brought in his group of leaders and we had a group discussion with the coaches trying to figure out what we were going to do. And it came down to that unfortunately.”

Smith said the team’s leaders had a talk with the suspended players to make sure “everyone was on the same page moving forward and that they learn from it and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”

A&M junior punter Nik Constantinou was the SEC special teams player of the week after averaging 44.3 yards on six punts. He had half of his punts inside the 10 and Miami fumbled his first punt that led to A&M’s go-ahead touchdown

A&M’s game at Mississippi State on Oct. 1 will kick at 3 p.m. and be on the SEC Network. The rest of the SEC schedule that day will be Kentucky at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (ESPN), South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m. (SEC Network), Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. (ESPN+ & SEC Network+), Alabama at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. (CBS), LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m. (ESPN) and Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

A&M senior linebacker Andre White Jr., will miss his third game because with an injury, Fisher said. … A&M running back Devon Achane, who had a season-high 130 total yards against Miami including a 25-yard touchdown reception, missed the first two days of practice last week because of the death of his grandmother.