Texas A&M-LSU Pregame Blitz

When the Tigers pass

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has had his moments, throwing for 2,509 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He’s had four 300-yard games, but he has a tendency to hold the ball, resulting in 27 sacks. That’s trouble against A&M, which has had at least four sacks in five games with end Tyree Johnson (8) and tackle DeMarvin Leal (7.5) leading the way. EDGE: EVEN

Special teams

Most categories are a wash. A&M punter Nik Constantinou averages 47 yards a punt and is slightly better than LSU’s Avery Atkins (43.1). LSU place-kicker Cade York (13 of 16 field goals) is slightly better than A&M’s Seth Small (21 of 26), and York is 4 of 6 on 50-plus yarders, while Small’s longest is 49. A&M has the more dangerous returners in Smith and Achane. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles