Texas A&M-LSU Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are the Southeastern Conference’s best 1-2 punch on the ground with Spiller (168 carries, 984 yards, 6 TDs) ranking fourth in the SEC in rushing yardage and Achane (118-861-9) seventh. The duo could have a field day against LSU — Kentucky gashed the Tigers for 330 yards and Ole Miss had 266. LSU has one of the nation’s best run-stoppers in 240-pound linebacker Damone Clark. The nation’s leader in tackles with 125 is a Butkus Award finalist. A&M has started the same five offensive linemen for four games, which should be the key. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Sophomore Zach Calzada has settled in at quarterback, but injuries at wide receiver has created a revolving door to see who lines up with Ainias Smith. Moose Muhammad III (5 receptions, 77 yards, 2 TDs) and Jalen Preston (3-47-0) were the leading targets last week, but the Aggies need big games from Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers run
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (192-919-6) is having a big year, but his offensive line has had issues. A&M’s run defense also has had issues, allowing 247 yards two weeks ago against Ole Miss. LSU has been held under 110 yards rushing in each of its last three SEC games against Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas. Auburn and Mississippi State also held the Tigers to less than 65 yards rushing earlier this season. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Tigers pass
Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has had his moments, throwing for 2,509 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He’s had four 300-yard games, but he has a tendency to hold the ball, resulting in 27 sacks. That’s trouble against A&M, which has had at least four sacks in five games with end Tyree Johnson (8) and tackle DeMarvin Leal (7.5) leading the way. EDGE: EVEN
Special teams
Most categories are a wash. A&M punter Nik Constantinou averages 47 yards a punt and is slightly better than LSU’s Avery Atkins (43.1). LSU place-kicker Cade York (13 of 16 field goals) is slightly better than A&M’s Seth Small (21 of 26), and York is 4 of 6 on 50-plus yarders, while Small’s longest is 49. A&M has the more dangerous returners in Smith and Achane. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
LSU is trying to become bowl eligible, avoid its first losing season since 1999 and celebrate Senior Night by winning for outgoing coach Ed Orgeron. And the Tigers’ record is deceiving. They have played a tough schedule, and while they’re just 1-5 against ranked teams, three of the losses were by less than a touchdown. A&M is trying to match last year’s nine-victory season, improve its bowl resume and win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the first time since joining the SEC. EDGE: EVEN
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Start strong: First-half letdowns against Arkansas and Ole Miss led to losses.
• Protect the football: A&M lost the turnover battle in its three losses.
• Keep it legal: A&M also committed 29 penalties in its three losses.
LSU MUST
• Rattle the sophomore: In A&M’s three losses, Calzada has a passing efficiency rating of 98.18. For comparison, he had a 170.5 rating in the 41-38 victory over Alabama.
• Don’t allow homers: A&M has had only six plays gain longer than 40 yards against SEC teams this season.
• Win special teams: A&M ranks well ahead of LSU in net punting, punt returns, kickoff returns and punt return defense. LSU’s easiest path to an upset might be by reversing that advantage.
