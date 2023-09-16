FIRST QUARTER

• Stuck in the red zone. A&M on its first possession with a trio of first downs in reaching the Louisiana-Monroe 15, but failed to move the chains in three straight runs, settling for a field goal.

• Tidying up. A&M also reached the ULM 15 on its second possession with a trio of first downs. This time, after getting only 2 yards on first down it threw a 13-yard touchdown to junior transfer Jahdae Walker who was wide open running down the left sideline into the end zone. A&M didn’t face a third down on the drive.

• Back-to-back success. ULM quarterback Jiya Wright rushed for 29 yards on fourth-and-1 that was the team’s longest run of the season. It could have been more as he reached the A&M 15 for what would have been a 51-yard run, but wide receiver Alred Luke was called for a hold. On the next play, Wright complete a pass to Tyrone Howell who was between A&M cornerback Josh DeBerry and safety Demani Richardson. Howell ran to the A&M 10 for a 37-yard play until getting knocked out of bounds.

• Key statistic: ULM threw for 82 yards. It averages 95 yards passing per game.

SECOND QUARTER

• Drawing the line. A&M gave up 66 yards in two plays, but allowed only three yards in the next three plays, forcing ULM to settle for a 24-yard field goal.

• Too easy. ULM rushed only two defenders on a third-and-5, allowing A&M quarterback Conner Weigman to have a 19-yard touchdown run, having no resistance until the last yard.

• Time to spare. A&M in its two-minute offense needed only 72 seconds to go 63 yards in six plays with Amari Daniels scoring on a 4-yard run with 48 seconds left in the half.

• Key statistic: A&M never punted in five first-half possessions, scoring every time.

THIRD QUARTER

• Solid start. A&M freshman Micah Tease, who had been suspended earlier this month per athletic department policy after being arrested on drug charges, returned his first collegiate kickoff 31 yards to open the second half.

• No freshman move. A&M freshman running back Rueben Owens had a 21-yard touchdown run as the former five-star recruit made a perfect cut.

• No rust. The game's first punt for A&M’s Nik Constantinou was a 48-yarder to the 1 that had some back spin.

• Key statistic: A&M ha a 126-11 edge in yards in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Maxing out. A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson didn’t fool the ULM defensive end on a bootleg, but Johnson before falling down managed to complete a pass to tight end Max Wright who broke a couple tacklers and rumbled 16 yards.

• Memorable first catch. A&M true freshman Raymond Cottrell’s first catch was a 13-yard touchdown reception.

• Put a ribbon on it. A&M’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop at its own 13 with 47 seconds left.

• Key statistic: A&M is 2-0 at Kyle Field this year, having outscored the opposition 98-13

— ROBERT CESSNA