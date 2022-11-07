Texas A&M loses commitment from 5-star LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Texas A&M football team had a setback on the recruiting trail Monday as Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star linebacker prospect from Denton Ryan, announced his decommitment from the Aggies.

"First, I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach [Tyler] Santucci, and staff for recruiting and developing a personal relationship with me and my family," Hill wrote in a social media post. "Thank you to the Texas A&M fans who have been a great support throughout my recruitment. After further discussions with my family, I will be decommitting from Texas A&M an opening up my recruitment."

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Aggies since July.Hill tells me he plans on taking his recruitment down to signing day.https://t.co/oOIR7fIQUA pic.twitter.com/GlSGZfSuwG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2022

Hill (6-2, 225) is the nation's No. 1 linebacker prospect in the class of 2023. He committed to A&M on July 30 and took his official visit in September the weekend the Aggies played Miami. Reports indicate Hill will visit Texas this Saturday when the Longhorns host TCU.

On the flip side, the Aggies landed a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive lineman Ashton Funk on Sunday. Funk (6-7, 285) plays at Katy Tompkins.

"Through all the visits there is one place that has stood out as the best overall fit for me to pursue my football and academic dreams. It has the best game day environment in college football, incredible academic support, an unrivaled alumni network and every time I visit it feels like home," Funk wrote in a social media post.