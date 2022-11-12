Texas A&M loses chance at bowl eligibility with 13-10 loss to Auburn

AUBURN , Ala. — Before time expired in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the embattled Tigers sprinted toward the student section at Jordan-Hare Stadium and began celebrating and dancing with fans as the LED lights flickered on and off above.

On that side of the field, the Tigers breathed a collective sigh of relief as they saw a five-game losing skid end.

Meanwhile, the epileptic nightmare of stadium strobes gave brief glimpses of Aggie heads dropping as A&M players and coaches filtered into a single-wide tunnel to the locker room. The only word spoken was one of four letters dropped by an A&M assistant coach as he exited the playing surface.

The Aggies (3-7, 1-6) lost their sixth straight for their worst losing streak since 1972 when the Aggies won just three total games and two in Southwest Conference play.

The loss also slammed the door on becoming bowl eligible with just two games to play, meaning the Aggies will most likely miss out on a bowl game for a second consecutive season after a COVID-19 outbreak, injuries, transfers and opt-outs forced them to bow out of the Gator Bowl last season.

“It is disappointing, especially coming from a team of very high hopes this year,” A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it isn’t. It is disappointing. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, and you’ve got to finish strong and be a man about it.”

The Aggies began the night shorthanded. Starting running back Devon Achane, who entered the game with 887 yards rushing and six touchdowns, stood on the sidelines in street clothes wearing a protective boot on his left foot. His absence left the Aggies with two running backs: freshman Le’Veon Moss and sophomore Amari Daniels. The pair entered the game with a combined 15 carries this season.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game he expects Achane to be back soon.

A&M regained freshman quarterback Conner Weigman , who made his second career start after missing last week’s game against Florida due to illness. But without Achane and with a porous offensive line, Weigman wasn’t enough of a shot in the arm for a sluggish Aggie offense.

Wegiman completed 14 of 36 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Of that, six competitions and 48 yards came in the fourth quarter when the Aggies were scrambling for late scores. Earlier in the game, Weigman had a streak of 11 straight incompletions before connecting with Daniels for a 3-yard loss as A&M gained minus 2 yards in the third quarter.

Fisher declined to answer if this performance would lead him to change the offense and bring in another offensive coordinator to help.

“The offense we run is still the same,” said Fisher, who calls the offensive plays. “It’s similar to all schemes across the board. We’ve just got to call it better, coach it better and do it better, and if we bring somebody in or whatever happens, verticals are verticals and smashes are smashes, and we’ve got to get it coached better.”

While the Aggies’ have been without wide receiver Ainias Smith since the Arkansas game, freshman Evan Stewart and sophomore Moose Muhammad III have separated themselves as the Aggies two prime targets. The pair entered Saturday’s game making up 53% of A&M’s receiving yards.

After participating in the opening kickoff, which was booted out of bounds, Muhammad remained on the sidelines for the rest of the game. Fisher declined to elaborate on why he didn’t play, saying it was an “internal issue.”

“He just didn’t play,” Fisher said.

The Aggies also were without freshman tight end Donovan Green, who had the fourth-most receiving yards on the team behind Stewart, Muhammad and Smith.

Stewart was targeted seven times, pulling in three catches for 9 yards. Jalen Preston had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Devin Price had two catches for 42 yards.

Auburn, meanwhile, leaned on the run for all but three passing attempts in the first half.

A 39-yard scamper by Auburn running back Tank Bigsby set up the Tigers’ first score of the game on the next play. Quarterback Robby Ashford connected with wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson in the end zone without an Aggie defender within 10 feet of Johnson.

After the score, Auburn had tallied 122 total yards, 95 on the ground, to the Aggies’ 27 overall.

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson hit two field goals to round out the Tiger’s scoring.

Aggie kicker Randy Bond put A&M on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter with a 48-yard field goal, and Weigman managed to find Preston with under two minutes left for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

While the Tigers continued the party on the field, giving interim head coach Carnell “Caddiac’ Williams a Gatorade shower after the win, Fisher and the Aggies wrapped their head around the bleak future left of this season.

“First time ever in my life, too,” Fisher said of being mathematically out of a bowl this early in the season. “It’s very disappointing, but we’ve got to go back to work and fix it and get better.”