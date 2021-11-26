Texas A&M looks to rain on Ed Orgeron's last parade in Death Valley

• NOTES — When Miles’ job was in jeopardy in 2015, the rumor mill had Florida State’s Fisher as a possibly replacement. “There was never a job offered to me then,” Fisher said. “There was never a situation offered to me then. There was no decision to be made. I was at Florida State. I was very happy and winning a lot of football games.” Fisher’s name again surfaced as a possible LSU candidate when Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season, but the Tigers zeroed in on Houston head coach Tom Herman, who opted to go to Texas. LSU eventually promoted Orgeron, who had been the interim head coach. The promotion came two days after LSU ran roughshod over the Aggies 54-39 at Kyle Field in the regular-season finale. Fisher again was named as a possible LSU replacement last month when Orgeron agreed to leave the team at year’s end. Fisher served as LSU’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2000-06 and has a connection to current LSU athletics director Scott Woodward, who hired him at A&M after the 2017 season. Fisher passionately denied any interest in leaving A&M during two weekly Monday press conferences. The media seemed to take Fisher for his word after the second one as his name is no longer mentioned as a likely LSU candidate.