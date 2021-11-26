Texas A&M looks to rain on Ed Orgeron's last parade in Death Valley

Six years ago, LSU rallied from a halftime deficit for a 19-7 victory over Texas A&M, saving the job of head football coach Les Miles as his players carried him off the field while singing the fight song in an emotional postgame celebration at Tiger Stadium.
On Saturday night, LSU can’t save the job of head coach Ed Orgeron, who agreed to part ways with the school at season’s end. But a victory by the Tigers (2-5, 5-6 SEC) will make Orgeron a winner in his last home game, qualify LSU for a bowl game and possibly knock the 15th-ranked Aggies (8-3, 4-3) out of a New Year’s Day bowl in the process.
“I know it’s going to be his last game [at home], so they’ll be emotional and ready to play,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
A&M hasn’t won at Tiger Stadium since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012, suffering four emotional, draining losses along the way.
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel completed only 16 of 41 passes for 224 yards with two interceptions in a 34-10 loss in 2013. A&M lost the emotional game to Miles’ Tigers in 2015, then LSU’s Danny Etling threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 victory in A&M coach Kevin Sumlin’s last game in 2017. Two years ago, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 50-7 victory, which at the time was their 16th win at home in 17 games and part of their national championship season.
“They play really well there,” Fisher said. “Hopefully, we’ll go over and play well. We need to continue to play well and keep achieving a lot of things we still have to play for as far as finishing out the season and having a great year.”
A&M is coming off a 52-3 shellacking of Prairie View A&M following a 29-19 loss at Ole Miss. The setback in Oxford, Mississippi, snapped a four-game winning streak and ended any chance the Aggies had at winning the SEC West and making the College Football Playoff. Most bowl projections have A&M playing a Big Ten Conference representative in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando if the Aggies can beat LSU, whose players have said they want to win Saturday for Orgeron.
“I appreciate that,” Orgeron said. “I love those boys. They know that, but I want them to play for themselves. I want them to win for themselves and the Tigers. It’s never been about me. I’ve been in a great situation here the whole time, and I want them to win for themselves. It’s about them.”
Orgeron doesn’t think his job status or becoming bowl eligible is ultimately what will drive the players.
“I think it’s beating Texas A&M,” he said. “I think that will be our motivating factor.”
Orgeron is counting on the fans for support.
“I hope it’s a great atmosphere,” he said. “I think it will be. We’re playing Texas A&M. It’s our last game. It’s a rivalry game. A lot of guys, it’ll be their last game.”
Tiger Stadium, a venue often called “Death Valley” that seats 102,321 fans, is known for generating one of college football’s loudest environments. A&M does have the luxury of experience with eight players who started at LSU two years ago, including a quartet of preseason junior All-Americans — offensive left guard Kenyon Green, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.
• NOTES — When Miles’ job was in jeopardy in 2015, the rumor mill had Florida State’s Fisher as a possibly replacement. “There was never a job offered to me then,” Fisher said. “There was never a situation offered to me then. There was no decision to be made. I was at Florida State. I was very happy and winning a lot of football games.” Fisher’s name again surfaced as a possible LSU candidate when Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season, but the Tigers zeroed in on Houston head coach Tom Herman, who opted to go to Texas. LSU eventually promoted Orgeron, who had been the interim head coach. The promotion came two days after LSU ran roughshod over the Aggies 54-39 at Kyle Field in the regular-season finale. Fisher again was named as a possible LSU replacement last month when Orgeron agreed to leave the team at year’s end. Fisher served as LSU’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2000-06 and has a connection to current LSU athletics director Scott Woodward, who hired him at A&M after the 2017 season. Fisher passionately denied any interest in leaving A&M during two weekly Monday press conferences. The media seemed to take Fisher for his word after the second one as his name is no longer mentioned as a likely LSU candidate.