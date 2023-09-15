Two weeks ago the Texas A&M football team felt like a world-beater coming off a dominating 52-10 victory over New Mexico in one of the program’s most impressive all-around season openers in recent years. But the narrative changed drastically after a 48-33 loss to Miami with the Hurricanes exposing A&M’s weaknesses in every phase of the game.

Most disturbing was Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Van Dyke seldom felt pressure against a unit that returned eight starters who a year ago made Van Dyke look pedestrian as he threw for 217 yards on 21-of-41 passing with no touchdowns as Miami scored a mere nine points.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the defense’s inability to pressure Van Dyke along with the Aggies’ struggles in protecting their own quarterback and giving up a 98-yard kickoff return are all fixable problems. Some have their doubts as the Aggies not only fell out of the rankings, but none of the Associated Press’ 62 voters even gave them a 25th-place vote.

The Aggies (1-1) will try to get back on track starting with Louisiana-Monroe at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

A&M has three weeks to get its act together before hosting 10th-ranked Alabama in the biggest home game of the year. It’s become an annual matchup many use to gauge the program’s place in the Southeastern Conference and the nation. The Aggies have work to do before playing the Crimson Tide, but they also have a workable schedule that seemingly will get more challenging each week.

ULM (2-0) is a 36.5-point underdog, which is only two points less than the spread for the New Mexico game. The Warhawks demand more respect, because they opened the season with a 17-13 come-from behind victory over Army. ULM has climbed to 99th in this week’s cbs.com’s rankings, a 33-spot improvement from where it started at No. 132, ahead of only last-place Massachusetts. A&M will open SEC play next week against Auburn (2-0), which has optimism under first-year coach Hugh Freeze who was 3-2 against the Aggies when he was at Ole Miss, with some memorable games. The offensive-minded Freeze and Auburn get respect, but the Tigers struggled mightily in last week’s 14-10 victory over California, being held to 230 total yards.

A&M in two weeks will play Arkansas in the Southwest Classic in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The Aggies since joining the SEC own the Razorbacks, having won all but one of the meetings. But Arkansas’ fifth-year senior KJ Jefferson is among the nation’s best dual-threat quarterbacks and he’ll be out to atone for late-game mistakes a year ago that allowed the Aggies to escape with a 23-21 victory. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Jefferson is a huge concern, since he threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns last year and added 105 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

ULM has a dual-threat quarterback in 6-4, 228-pound sophomore Hunter Herring, but the Warhawks have thrown only 53 passes in two games, which is the number attempted by A&M’s Conner Weigman last week at Miami.

A&M’s defense will look to get its confidence back against a ULM team that is averaging only 95 yards passing per game to rank 129th in the country. Herring is only 16-of-30 passing for 121 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Graduate Jiya Wright is 11-of-22 passing for 69 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It might be hard for A&M’s pass defense to glean much from the game, but the run defense will be challenged. ULM averages 246 yards rushing per game to rank eighth in the country. Herring has 68 yards on 13 carries, getting caught behind the line only once. Run defense was A&M’s Achilles heel last year as A&M allowed 208.8 yards per game to rank 122nd. That was a huge drop under first-year coordinator D.J. Durkin after the Aggies allowed only 134.8 yards to rank 36th in the final year under Mike Elko who left to become Duke’s head coach.

A&M’s pass defense struggled against Miami, but the Hurricanes rushed for only 77 yards on 24 carries, even though the Hurricanes came into the game wanting to establish the run.

“We played the run extremely well and we played a great first game,” Fisher said. “We gave up a couple deep passes [to Miami] and we’ve got to get a little more pressure [on the quarterback], but D.J. is a very good coach. He does a good job and knows what he’s doing.”

Bowden, Fisher reunion

UML head coach Terry Bowden is in his 28th season as a head coach that also includes stops at Salem, Samford, Auburn, North Alabama and Akron.

Bowden’s first three seasons as a head coach were at Salem with Fisher as his quarterback. Bowden when hired by Samford for the 1978 season brought along Fisher who was NCAA Division III’s national player of the year, earning induction into Samford’s and Salem’s Hall of Fame. Fisher gives a lot of the credit to Bowden.

“[He’s] one heck of a coach and I know we’re going to have to play very well,” Fisher said.

Bowden went 11-0 in his first season at Auburn in 1993, becoming the first coach to go unbeaten in his first season in Division I. Bowden, who replaced Hall of Famer Pat Dye, inherited a program that faced NCAA sanctions including scholarship reductions.

Fisher said it “was one of the best coaching jobs in college football history.”

Bowden played at West Virginia and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He did post graduate work at Oxford University in England and earned a Juris Doctorate from Florida State School of Law in 1982.

“[He’s] a tremendous competitor who built programs [everywhere he’s been],” Fisher said. “He’s a very smart guy. I was very close with him. I learned a ton of offense. He treated me like family. It’s why I got in coaching and one of the reasons I wanted to coach and he gave me the opportunity.”

Fisher was a graduate assistant under Bowden at Samford in 1998, moving up to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and then moved with Bowden to Auburn in 1993. Fisher eventually landed at Florida State in 2007 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Bowden’s father, the legendary Bobby Bowden.

Fisher often stayed at the Bowden house during his playing career and early in his coaching career.

“Him and his father and brothers all treated me as family,” Fisher said. “He meant the world to me and was very close and I have nothing but pure respect for him.”

Almost four decades ago Fisher was looking to the sidelines to get plays from Bowden. On Saturday, he’ll be looking across the field trying to beat him.

“That does seem crazy,” Fisher said. “That shows you how long we’ve all been in the business and how old we’re getting.”

A Homecoming of sorts

ULM tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Kyle Segler was a first-team pick on The Eagle’s 28th Annual All-Brazos Valley Football Team in 2003.

Segler is in his sixth season with the Warhawks after spending eight seasons at Sam Houston State, his alma mater. He’s the son of former A&M Consolidated boys basketball coach Rusty Segler, who spent 13 seasons with the Tigers. Rusty Segler died in 2021 after battling cancer.