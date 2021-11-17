Texas A&M looks to iron out the offense's kinks Saturday against Prairie View A&M

By comparison, Ole Miss’ spread offense rolled up 504 yards, the second-most allowed by the Aggies this season. But the Rebels’ offense effectively generated only 13 points — a touchdown and two field goals. The Rebels’ defense had a safety, returned an interception for a touchdown and set up its offense at A&M’s 12-yard line after the other interception.

A&M’s mistakes helped fuel Ole Miss’ offense.

“Our defense is our strength,” Fisher said. “We’re a running football team. We can do things. We can go no-huddle, do it all you want, [but] that’s not what we do.”

A&M’s offensive problems are about execution, Smith said.

“I always say it’s your want-to and your will,” Smith said. “And we just have to be able to capitalize. We’re not able to have drops. We’re not able to have missed assignments. We’re not able to have missed blocks. In crunch-time moments, you’re going to be able to see who really wants it and who wants to win. And shoot, I guess we don’t want to win bad enough.”