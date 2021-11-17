Texas A&M looks to iron out the offense's kinks Saturday against Prairie View A&M

The Texas A&M football team’s offense will try to regain its mojo against Prairie View A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
A&M has converted only 7 of 26 third downs and averaged only 19.5 points over the last two games. The Aggies had a four-game winning streak snapped last week in a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss that came on the heels of the offense failing to score a touchdown in a 20-3 victory over Auburn.
Ole Miss statistically had one of the Southeastern Conference’s worst defenses, but the Rebels held the Aggies scoreless in the first half for the first time this season as Ole Miss took a 15-0 lead. A&M battled back in the second half to get in position to win, but Ole Miss turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns to seal the victory.
A&M’s offense committed five penalties against Ole Miss, including a 15-yarder on third-and-goal. The receivers had critical drops. Junior Ainias Smith had one early, and Demond Demas couldn’t hold onto a perfectly thrown ball that would have given A&M a 16-15 lead. Demas also couldn’t corral a high throw that led to the first interception.
“That’s those inches I talk about,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You’re an inch here. You’re an inch there, and in games like this, that’s where you’re at. And we had plenty of opportunities in the game.”
A&M started its four-game winning streak with a 41-38 victory over Alabama. The Aggies added blowout victories over Missouri 35-14 and South Carolina 44-14. But after averaging 40 points in those games, they’ve managed only 39 points the last two games with seven points coming off a fumble return.
A&M has averaged 393.5 yards in the last two games, which is right at its season average of 395.6. A&M also was 6 of 6 in red-zone chances, but settled for field goals four times.
A&M’s running game, which led the way during the four-game winning streak, surprisingly struggled against an Ole Miss defense that was allowing 194.3 yards rushing per game. A&M had 141 yards on 29 carries. Sophomore Devon Achane was a bright spot with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Junior Isaiah Spiller, who outrushed Achane 428 yards to 410 during the winning streak, had just 41 yards on 15 carries.
“Achane made some really nice runs,” Fisher said. “Achane is an extremely talented guy, extremely. Spiller is too. Achane [just] had some better looks than Spiller did.”
Fisher said Spiller didn’t get blocking as good as Achane, equating it to chance.
“How much could he have done there?” Fisher said. “Not a lot in certain situations.”
A&M’s inability to run the ball and dropped passes in the last two games hampered sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada, who had an efficiency rating of only 101.48 over that stretch.
By comparison, Ole Miss’ spread offense rolled up 504 yards, the second-most allowed by the Aggies this season. But the Rebels’ offense effectively generated only 13 points — a touchdown and two field goals. The Rebels’ defense had a safety, returned an interception for a touchdown and set up its offense at A&M’s 12-yard line after the other interception.
A&M’s mistakes helped fuel Ole Miss’ offense.
“Our defense is our strength,” Fisher said. “We’re a running football team. We can do things. We can go no-huddle, do it all you want, [but] that’s not what we do.”
A&M’s offensive problems are about execution, Smith said.
“I always say it’s your want-to and your will,” Smith said. “And we just have to be able to capitalize. We’re not able to have drops. We’re not able to have missed assignments. We’re not able to have missed blocks. In crunch-time moments, you’re going to be able to see who really wants it and who wants to win. And shoot, I guess we don’t want to win bad enough.”
A&M is hopeful not to have many crunch-time moments against Prairie View A&M (7-2), an FCS team. Las Vegas doesn’t list betting lines for FCS teams, but the Aggies would be prohibitive favorites. A&M won the only previous meeting between the two 67-0 in 2016.
Still, A&M’s offense could be tested by the Panthers, who are allowing only 280.1 yards per game to rank 12th among 123 FCS teams. Prairie View is giving up 103.6 yards rushing per game to rank 15th and 176.6 yards passing to rank 13th nationally.
• NOTES — A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, safety Leon O’Neal Jr. and defensive end Micheal Clemons announced Wednesday on Twitter on that they will play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5. ... Former A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill was part of the 2020 class inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame last month. The induction was pushed back because of COVID-19. Sherrill went 50-9-1 as Pitt’s head coach from 1977-81, winning 11 games in each of the last three seasons capped with victories in the Fiesta, Gator and Sugar Bowls. Sherrill is the sports program manager for Celltex Therapeutics, a Houston-based biotechnology company that specializes in advancing stem-cell therapy research awareness.