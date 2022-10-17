Texas A&M looks to finish strong; King ready to go against S. Carolina

Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnable road games.

Odds will be even more favorable if the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) play the way they did two weeks ago in a 24-20 loss to Alabama that came down to the last play.

“If we put things together and play like we did that night and perform, there’s no reason why we can’t win out,” A&M senior tight end Max Wright said. “You want to look at the big picture and look at all these games coming up. But you have to take it day by day.”

The Aggies, with losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State, aren’t good enough to look past Saturday’s game at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), which is only a three-point underdog.

“If you start looking too far in the future and thinking about these games that are coming up, you’ll let a game slip that you shouldn’t let slip,” Wright said. “So we got to to focus on the task at hand and that’s South Carolina.”

A&M had time to mentally and physically recharge during last week’s bye.

“It came a good time, we had some nicks and knacks and we’ve got guys getting healthy,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “Any time you come off an off week, you get to refresh your buttons, you get to heal up, you get to get your mind clear. Any time that off week comes, it feels like it is the second season.”

Sophomore quarterback Haynes King will be ready to go against South Carolina, Fisher said. King took several hard hits in a gritty performance against Alabama. He passed for 253 yards on 25-of-46 with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I think he’s growing, he’s maturing,” Fisher said.

King started the first two games of the season before being benched for junior Max Johnson who fractured a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State, putting King back under center.

“[King] didn’t pout [when he got benched], he worked on getting better, knowing that if he had another opportunity, he wanted to play well,” Fisher said. “And we know he’s still got to continue to play better that he did, because you never are good enough. Not good enough is never good enough, but that’s just who Haynes is and who he is as a person. He’s gonna work and grind and play as best he can.”

A&M-Ole Miss to kick at 6:30 Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference game against seventh-ranked Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network.

The rest of the schedule that day is Arkansas at Auburn, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Missouri at South Carolina, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (ESPN).

A&M’s game this week at South Carolina also is at 6:30 p.m. and will be on the SEC Network.