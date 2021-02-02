Texas A&M likely to be included in EA Sports' new college football game

“Overall better be a 90 and above,” Aggie safety Leon O’Neal tweeted with a laughing emoji.

EA Sports’ previous NCAA Football series was shelved after the 2014 edition (released in 2013) due in part to the repercussions of a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon. The video game was part of a broad legal challenge, and a judge ruled that the NCAA had been inappropriately using the names, images and likenesses (NIL) of college athletes. The NCAA pulled out of the video game during the trial.

Through the new partnership with CLC, the game will have the rights to logos, stadiums, uniforms and school traditions of more than 100 college, according to the press release.

Through its football twitter account (@AggieFootball), A&M on Tuesday tweeted screenshots of Kyle Field before renovation, which was featured in the 2014 edition of NCAA Football.

“@EASPORTS things have changed a bit around here, hit us up if you need photos,” the tweet read.

As of now, the game will not include the NIL of student-athletes, but EA SPORTS will continue to watch the developments of legislation concerning NIL.