Texas A&M likely to be included in EA Sports' new college football game

When the newest edition of EA Sports’ college football video game hits the shelves, there is a good chance Texas A&M will be featured.
Video game maker Electronic Arts announced Tuesday it would return college football to its platform of sports games under the altered title EA Sports College Football at a future date.
The new edition will be made possible by a partnership with collegiate licensing company CLC, according to a press release from EA. CLC is the licensing division of Learfield IMG College. A&M’s athletics department already has a relationship with the company through Texas A&M Ventures, the multimedia rights partner for A&M athletics and a branch of Learfield IMG College.
A&M officials confirmed the prior relationship with CLC on Tuesday.
“We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games,” EA Sports executive vide president Cam Weber said in a statement. “We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years.”
Several current and former Aggie football players took to Twitter after the news broke.
“Overall better be a 90 and above,” Aggie safety Leon O’Neal tweeted with a laughing emoji.
EA Sports’ previous NCAA Football series was shelved after the 2014 edition (released in 2013) due in part to the repercussions of a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon. The video game was part of a broad legal challenge, and a judge ruled that the NCAA had been inappropriately using the names, images and likenesses (NIL) of college athletes. The NCAA pulled out of the video game during the trial.
Through the new partnership with CLC, the game will have the rights to logos, stadiums, uniforms and school traditions of more than 100 college, according to the press release.
Through its football twitter account (@AggieFootball), A&M on Tuesday tweeted screenshots of Kyle Field before renovation, which was featured in the 2014 edition of NCAA Football.
“@EASPORTS things have changed a bit around here, hit us up if you need photos,” the tweet read.
As of now, the game will not include the NIL of student-athletes, but EA SPORTS will continue to watch the developments of legislation concerning NIL.
Last month, the NCAA put on hold legislation to allow NIL payments to college athletes from third parties with some limitations, because of scrutiny from the Department of Justice. Multiple bills have been introduced in Congress that address college athletes’ and NIL rights along with the NCAA’s ability to oversee the issue. Numerous states also have been acting on their own NIL legislation, some scheduled to go into effect this year.
Maybe most importantly, the Supreme Court will hear a case involving the NCAA and antitrust laws this spring that could lead to sweeping changes or protect the status quo.
EA Sports’ original NCAA Football series ran from 1997-13. Development of the new franchise and launch time will be announced “as the project progresses in the years ahead,” according to the press release.