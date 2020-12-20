Texas A&M left out of College Football Playoff field, ranked No. 5

Texas A&M was left out of the College Football playoff, coming in at No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.
The Aggies finished behind No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), which collected its first loss of the season Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Aggies finished the season with a 34-13 win at Tennessee, in a game that was played on championship weekend after an earlier postponement due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues.
Alabama (11-0) earned the top seed, followed by Clemson (10-1) and Big Ten champion Ohio State (6-0).
The Aggies become the first one-loss Southeastern Conference team excluded from the College Football Playoff, which has been the postseason standard since 2014.
After a 52-24 loss to Alabama in Week 2, the Aggies reeled off seven-straight SEC wins and maintained the No. 5 ranking in every CFP Top 25 this season. The Aggies’ highlight win of the season was over then No. 4 Florida, 41-38, a week after the Alabama loss. Florida was ranked No. 6 in the penultimate CFP poll before losing to Alabama in the SEC title game Saturday.
College Football Playoff committee chair Gary Barta told ESPN that, while both A&M and Notre Dame had very similar resumes, it was the one additional ranked win for Notre Dame that pushed the Fighting Irish over the Aggies. Notre Dame's ranked wins were over No. 2 Clemson and No. 15 North Carolina.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher declined to campaign for his team before the season ended, but said after Saturday’s game he believed that a seven-game winning streak and eight wins in the SEC was enough to put the Aggies in the field of four.
“If we can’t play in this league and make the playoff, something's wrong,” Fisher said.
