Texas A&M left out of College Football Playoff field, ranked No. 5

Texas A&M was left out of the College Football playoff, coming in at No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Aggies finished behind No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), which collected its first loss of the season Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Aggies finished the season with a 34-13 win at Tennessee, in a game that was played on championship weekend after an earlier postponement due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues.

Alabama (11-0) earned the top seed, followed by Clemson (10-1) and Big Ten champion Ohio State (6-0).

The Aggies become the first one-loss Southeastern Conference team excluded from the College Football Playoff, which has been the postseason standard since 2014.