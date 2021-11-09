Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper making big hit

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has figured it out.
The second-year freshman has a team-high 19 tackles in the last three games to help A&M solidify a position that lacked depth after losing Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons.
Cooper made an eye-opening tackle in Saturday’s 20-3 victory over Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder showed his speed in stopping Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter for a 4-yard loss.
Cooper recognized it was a sweep from film study and let his legs do the rest.
“Either it was going to be a toss right or toss left,” Cooper said. “[I] just had to go through there and run as fast as I could.”
Cooper’s ability to beat the blockers put Auburn behind the chains, forcing the Tigers to punt after picking up a first down at the A&M 43-yard line with the score tied 3-3 early in the second quarter.
Cooper is now making those plays with more regularity. He had an interception against Missouri along with a season-high eight tackles. He also has broken up a pass with two quarterback hurries.
“That guy is going to be one heck of a player, and he is one heck of a player,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You can talk about [a player who] can pull the pin and run and hit and play and loves ball. [He] can play special teams, can cover, can run. I mean, I love everything about him. I really do. He’s a heck of a football player, man ... heck of a football player.”
The team’s veterans often talked about how impressive Cooper was during spring drills and fall camp. He played in all 10 games last season but mostly on special teams, making only two tackles. Now he’s getting comfortable at linebacker.
“He attacks,” A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said. “He’s extremely fast if you watch. He’s there one second and gone the next. Just him being able to plug those holes and just run through there with bad intentions, that’s definitely something he’s worked on throughout practice, and it’s just showing in the game.”
A&M senior defensive end Tyree Johnson, who was the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week, isn’t surprised by Cooper’s improvement.
“He just really had to get in the playbook and keep practicing and just get rolling from the mental standpoint,” Johnson said.
Fisher often refers to Johnson by his jersey, No. 45, which is what many of his teammates did as well when he was somewhat unknown.
“He’s definitely one of those dudes that you keep your eye on, especially during practice,” junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “He’s always running to the ball. We’re always making comments of how he’s getting there so fast or how he just makes plays. And really, I feel like in practice he can do a whole lot more. I’ll be on him about that ... just like get out your own hair sometimes. You know you can do it, really, just go out there and do it. Why not? So [Auburn] was a game he definitely put on a show.”
Cooper and junior linebacker Andre White Jr. have blossomed to complement sixth-year senior Aaron Hansford, who has a team-high 64 tackles, seven of them for loss. White has 44 tackles, almost tripling his total from last season. Cooper, despite making only one start, is seventh on the team in tackles. He has four special team tackles that ties him for the team lead with fellow linebacker Chris Russell.
Now that he’s settling into a spot on defense, Cooper said he still has plenty to improve.
“I want to work on pad level and angles to take on tackles,” Cooper said. “With my size, I have to go as fast as I can and be physical, whatever it takes.”
His speed has the potential to produce big hits with the biggest so far his lick on Hunter.
“It is a great feeling to hear the crowd roaring and have teammates and everybody in your family cheering you on. It’s a special feeling,” Cooper said.
Cooper, a four-star recruit from Covington, Louisiana, signed with A&M because of the fan support.
“The love and support all around, you can’t get enough of it,” Cooper said.
• NOTES — A&M moved up three spots to 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings. ... A&M junior offensive guard Kenyon Green was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award along with Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State senior linebacker Mike Rose. ... A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell, center Bryce Foster and offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II are among 37 named to the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watchlist. The only other team with three or more players on the list is Ohio State with four.