Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper making big hit

The team’s veterans often talked about how impressive Cooper was during spring drills and fall camp. He played in all 10 games last season but mostly on special teams, making only two tackles. Now he’s getting comfortable at linebacker.

“He attacks,” A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said. “He’s extremely fast if you watch. He’s there one second and gone the next. Just him being able to plug those holes and just run through there with bad intentions, that’s definitely something he’s worked on throughout practice, and it’s just showing in the game.”

A&M senior defensive end Tyree Johnson, who was the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week, isn’t surprised by Cooper’s improvement.

“He just really had to get in the playbook and keep practicing and just get rolling from the mental standpoint,” Johnson said.

Fisher often refers to Johnson by his jersey, No. 45, which is what many of his teammates did as well when he was somewhat unknown.