Texas A&M launches new program to help student-athletes with NIL issues

While Chambers’ work involves creating general men’s basketball content for various social media channels, he also is involved with teaching Aggie players how to grow and develop their individual brands. He has helped several former players establish LLCs after they finished their college careers and provided custom-designed logos for each of A&M’s players last season. Those logos were then put on Adidas gear worn by the players, Chambers said.

“Building your personal brand has been allowed by the NCAA forever,” Chambers said. “That’s never been outlawed or anything. The only thing that is really changing, which we’re really excited about at Texas A&M, is the monetization part.”

AMPLIFY will use third-party companies to help student-athletes build brands and make money off of them. For example, INFLCR software is already in use within the athletics department. The program uses facial recognition programing to drop photos taken of the athlete into an app on their phone minutes after a game ends. Chambers said once NIL legislation is passed, the company can then be the middle man for brokering social media endorsement deals for the student-athletes. INFLCR also will handle the tax implications of the deals as well as provide compliance paperwork to make sure the deals follow athletics department and NCAA guidelines, Chambers said.