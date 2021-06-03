Texas A&M launches new program to help student-athletes with NIL issues

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel said he made “somewhat of a decent living” on autographs while at A&M, outlining two transactions that banked him $33,000 in an interview with Barstool Sports released Thursday.
The stories painted a cloak-and-dagger picture of Manziel signing collectables in a hotel room, then receiving the combination to a safe that contained money. The plan was aimed at circumventing the NCAA’s rules against student-athletes profiting on their name, image and likeness (NIL) to maintain amateur status.
“We’re doing it all sneaky,” the former Heisman Trophy winner told Barstool Sports. “We don’t want to get caught. We’re trying to learn from everybody else that got caught.”
The need for such sneakiness is over.
A&M’s athletics department released it’s plans for the “AMPLIFY” program hours prior to the Manziel interview release. The program will offer student-athletes education and resources related to personal branding, networking, finance and media training as the national legalization of monetizing NIL approaches.
In essence, AMPLIFY, combined with state and eventual federal or NCAA legislation, brings Manziel’s covert dealings out of the dark and establishes good business practices for the next generation of student-athletes.
“Our new AMPLIFY platform provides Aggie athletes with the right tools and resources so that they are educated, well-informed and can capitalize to their full potential,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Our job is to put our student-athletes in the best position for success on and off the fields of play, and AMPLIFY helps them reach their goals.”
The state of Texas already has paved the way for college student-athletes to make money off their NIL, which would include the autographs Manziel signed for money after he won the Heisman Trophy. The state senate signed Bill 1385 on May 30 followed by the state house on the following day, allowing college athletes in Texas to receive compensation and professional representation. The bill currently sits on the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who will ultimately sign the bill, which takes effect on Sept. 1, into law.
A section of SB 1385 calls for all athletics departments to provide financial literacy and life skills workshops for student-athletes at the beginning of the first and third academic years at the institution. The year-round programing and tools ingrained in AMPLIFY fills that role and more for A&M.
Sixteen states already have passed legislation that would allow college student-athletes to monetize their NIL. Twelve others, including Texas, have bills in the legislative process.
Every state and college campus now waits for the federal government to pass an overarching bill or for the NCAA to make guidelines on how the system will work. This month, the Supreme Court should decide on an appeal in the Alston v. NCAA antitrust case, which could provide legal definitions for amateur and professional status and the first steps toward how a federal bill is crafted for college NIL regulations. The NCAA Division I council can then act on proposed changes to NIL rules later in the month.
The first state laws on NIL go into effect July 1, which would create an uneven playing field state-by-state should national guidelines not be in place.
Schools have been preparing for the changes. Like A&M’s AMPLIFY, Texas Tech recently launched its “Beyond Verified” program to help student-athletes understand NIL issues.
And at A&M, Josh Chambers’ role as the director of creative design and branding for the Aggie men’s basketball team will grow.
“I really think that first-mover advantage was real and [A&M head coach Buzz Williams] wanted to have someone on staff that was solely dedicated to name, image and likeness and grow our kids’ personal brand in the foxhole with them, someone who is in the field with them, day-to-day with them, in the locker room, travels with the team, knows their stories,” Chambers said.
While Chambers’ work involves creating general men’s basketball content for various social media channels, he also is involved with teaching Aggie players how to grow and develop their individual brands. He has helped several former players establish LLCs after they finished their college careers and provided custom-designed logos for each of A&M’s players last season. Those logos were then put on Adidas gear worn by the players, Chambers said.
“Building your personal brand has been allowed by the NCAA forever,” Chambers said. “That’s never been outlawed or anything. The only thing that is really changing, which we’re really excited about at Texas A&M, is the monetization part.”
AMPLIFY will use third-party companies to help student-athletes build brands and make money off of them. For example, INFLCR software is already in use within the athletics department. The program uses facial recognition programing to drop photos taken of the athlete into an app on their phone minutes after a game ends. Chambers said once NIL legislation is passed, the company can then be the middle man for brokering social media endorsement deals for the student-athletes. INFLCR also will handle the tax implications of the deals as well as provide compliance paperwork to make sure the deals follow athletics department and NCAA guidelines, Chambers said.
“Student-athletes don’t have to go through a million different people to make these connections,” Chambers said. “They don’t have to negotiate contracts and do all these different deals that might have gone that way traditionally. INFLCR is going to bring them the deal, the brand and the price.”
With resources already in place, A&M and other schools are now waiting for national guidance, so they can adapt when the rules are set, preventing more back-channel dealings like Manziel described.
“We’re all kind of just waiting and seeing what the federal government’s going to say or what the NCAA is going to come out with,” Chambers said. “I think my job is not really to worry about all that. I think that’s going to settle itself. I think my job is more to be as flexible as possible with what we’re doing leading up to that, so when changes do happen, we’re in the best position possible here in College Station to promote these athletes and to educate them.”