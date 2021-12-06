Texas A&M lands two more commitments from class of 2022

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a five-star recruit from Lakeland, Florida in the class of 2022 on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Brownlow-Dindy originally chose Oklahoma in October, but told On3 Recruits Monday that he is now committing to A&M. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Florida in his class, according to 247Sports.com.

A&M also got a commitment from offensive lineman Mark Nabou, a three-star recruit from Seattle, Washington.

Honored and blessed to be committed to Texas A&M Gig’Em 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 #MaroonGoons pic.twitter.com/Bo4rmDZjgj — Mark Nabou (@mark_nabou) December 6, 2021

The 6-foot-four, 330-pound Nabou is the 489th-ranked player in the country and eighth in the state of Washington in his class, according to 247Sports.com composite rankings.