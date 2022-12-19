Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits

The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night as the early signing period approaches.

Reed (6-1, 175) is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior.

This season, Reed threw for over 2,100 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 900 yards and 15 scores.

Reed's commitment to A&M came less than an hour after he decommitted from Ole Miss. Reed had verbally pledged to the Rebels since April, but visited A&M this past weekend, according to 247Sports.com Reed is the lone quarterback committed in A&M's 2023 class.

York (6-0, 217) is a three-star prospect from Temple. He was named District 12-6A's defensive player of the year as a sophomore, junior and senior. In 2022, he had 120 tackles, including 16 for loss, and six sacks.

you could give a man a fish and let him eat for a day, or you could teach a man how to fish and he can eat forever 🎣🤠 #GigEm #Sg 🏴‍☠️ @CoachSantucci @CoachDurkin @AlexGarwig pic.twitter.com/IXxUEVy0xI — Taurean A. York 3️⃣⭐️ (@TaureanYork5x) December 20, 2022

The Aggies offered York earlier this month and he visited this past weekend, according to 247Sports.com. York decommitted from Baylor last weekend after he was committed to the Bears since February.

A&M now has 15 prospects committed in its 2023 class, which is ranked 15th nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The early signing period begins Wednesday.