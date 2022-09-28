 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M lands commitment from nation's top defensive lineman David Hicks

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's top-rated defensive lineman, on Wednesday. Hicks announced

Hicks (6-4, 270) is the nation's ninth overall player and the top-ranked player in Texas in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose the Aggies over the likes of Oklahoma and Texas and announced his decision on ESPN2.

Hicks is playing his senior season at Katy Paetow High School. As a junior, he played at Allen and was the District 5-6A Defensive MVP with 88 tackles, including 22 for loss, and 13 sacks. He played at Katy Morton Ranch as a sophomore.

A&M now has 12 commits in its 2023 class, which isranked 18th nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

