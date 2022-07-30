Texas A&M lands commitment from nation's top 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment Saturday from Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr., the nation's top linebacker in the class of 2023.

Hill (6-2, 225) is a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the nation's 15th-ranked player and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas in the class of 2023.

Hill chose A&M over Texas, which was the other school when he announced his top schools on June 29.

A&M now has seven known commits in its 2023 recruiting class, with Hill being the top-ranked prospect.

Last season, Hill was named co-MVP of District 5-5A-I and helped Denton Ryan reach the Class 5A region finals where it fell to College Station. Hill was also a 2021 Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association. In 2020, Hill was named the 5A-I defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore and helped Denton Ryan to an undefeated season and the 5A-I state championship.