The Texas A&M football team is kicking off its opening weekend of the season with a victory on the recruiting trail.

The Aggies landed a commitment from 2024 defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Lafayette, Louisiana on Friday. McKinley is a five-star prospect and the nation's 38th overall player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. McKinley (6-5, 280) is also rated the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana.

McKinley took an official visit to A&M on June 9, according to 247 Sports. He also took official visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas this summer.

A&M now has 21 commits in its 2024 class, which is ranked fifth nationally by 247Sports' Composite rankings.