Texas A&M lands commitment from 2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr.

Though the ink is barely dry on the Texas A&M football team's 27-player 2022 class, the Aggies are already targeting high school freshmen.

Winston Watkins Jr., a class of 2025 wide receiver who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to A&M at Football University's Freshman All-American Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Watkins (5-10, 160) is the first player to commit to A&M's 2025 recruiting class. The Aggies have three commits in their 2023 class and none for 2024. According to 247Sports.com, Watkins is the second freshman in the country to commit, alongside Orange, Ca. athlete Arron White, who verbally pledged to Southern Cal in September.

Watkins is the cousin of Sammy Watkins, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens and was and All-American receiver at Clemson.

According to 247Sports, Watkins received an offer from A&M this summer after attending an A&M camp. He also holds offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech.