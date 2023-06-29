The Texas A&M football team continues to reel in commitments for its 2024 class as Silsbee wide receiver Drelon Miller announced his pledge to the Aggies on Thursday.

Miller (6-0, 190) is a four-star prospect and the nation's 65th-ranked recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which makes him A&M's highest-rated commit in this class.

Miller has taken four unofficial visits to A&M this year, the most recent one on June 21 before he competed in the state 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park, according to 247Sports. The recruiting site said Miller has taken official visits to USC, Miami and Duke.

In 2022, Miller was a Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) Class 4A first-team all-state selection as a junior. He led Silsbee in all receiving categories with 59 receptions, 1,399 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A Division II regional finals. In 2021, he was named District 11-4A-II's co-offensive player of the year as a sophomore.

A&M now has 13 commits in its 2024 class, which is ranked 15th in the nation. Miller is the sixth prospect to commit to the Aggies in the last week.