The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from Weston Davis, a 2024 offensive tackle from Beaumont United, on Monday night.

Davis (6-5, 275) is a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 187 player, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

According to 247Sports.com, Davis took an official visit to A&M on June 2. He also took official visits to Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma.

Davis is the 11th player to commit to signing with the Aggies' 2024 class and the fourth since Thursday. The class is ranked 24th nationally.