The Texas A&M football team picked up its fifth commitment in six days as 2024 defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday.

Reliford is a three-star prospect from Shreveport, Louisiana and the 29th player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 61 Edge in the class of 2024.

A&M offered Reliford on May 22 and he attended an A&M camp on June 16.

Reliford is A&M's 12th commit in its 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked 21st in the nation. Eight of those commits, including Reliford, are out of state prospects. The Aggies have the 21st best recruiting class nationally.

As a junior at Evangel Christian Academy, Reliford posted 129 tackles, including 27 for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles.