Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star S Bryce Anderson
Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star S Bryce Anderson

Beaumont West Brook's Bryce Anderson, a four-star prospect at safety in the class of 2022, pledged to Texas A&M on Friday via Twitter. 

Anderson (6-0, 190) is the No. 48 ranked player in the nation and 12th in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Anderson plays quarterback at West Brook High School. He threw for 1,923 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,364 yards and 17 scores last season.

A&M now has 13 known commitments in its 2022 class. Anderson is the second safety to join the class, alongside Lexington's Jarred Kerr.

