Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star Louisiana RB Le'Veon Moss

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from Le'Veon Moss, a four-star running back from Louisiana in the class of 2022, on Tuesday.

Moss (6-0, 190) is the 72nd-ranked player in the country and fifth in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was previously committed to Alabama, but decommitted from the Crimson Tide in August.

Moss attends Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His senior season wrapped up Friday with a loss in the playoffs.

A&M now has 18 commits in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked third nationally, according to 247Sports, with the addition of Moss. He is the first running back to join the Aggies' class.

