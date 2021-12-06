Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 3-star Washington OL Mark Nabou

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from offensive lineman Mark Nabou, a three-star recruit from Seattle, Washington in the class of 2022, on Monday.

Honored and blessed to be committed to Texas A&M Gig’Em 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 #MaroonGoons pic.twitter.com/Bo4rmDZjgj — Mark Nabou (@mark_nabou) December 6, 2021

The 6-foot-four, 330-pound Nabou is the 489th-ranked player in the country and eighth in the state of Washington in his class, according to 247Sports.com composite rankings.

A&M now has 20 commits in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked third nationally, according to 247Sports. com.

Nabou previously committed to Washington in June but rescinded that choice after just three weeks. While committed to Washington, he was offered by A&M and took an official visit with the Aggies. Nabou attends O'Dea High School in Seattle. His senior season wrapped up in November with a second-round playoff loss.

A&M now has three offensive linemen in the class as Nabou joins four-star prospect PJ Williams of Dickinson and four-star prospect Hunter Erb of Haslet. Nabou is the second player from Washington to commit to A&M's 2022 class. The Aggies hold a commitment from Ethan Moczulski, a kicker from Mead, Washington.