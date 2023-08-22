Texas A&M graduate Ainias Smith was named the all-purpose player on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ all-preseason football team.

He also was the second-team return specialist and a third-team receiver. Graduate punter Nik Constantinou, senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, fifth-year safety Demani Richardson and sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart were named to the second team. Senior offensive guard Layden Robinson was on the third team.

Smith last year had 15 receptions for 291 yards (19.4 avg.) with two touchdowns. He added eight punt returns for 27 yards and three carries for 11 yards before breaking his leg in a 23-21 victory over Arkansas.

Smith for his career has 127 receptions for 1,612 yards (12.7) with 17 TDs, 67 carries for 384 yards (5.7) with four TDs, 62 punt returns for 551 yards (8.9) with a TD and 13 kickoff returns all in his freshman season for 257 yards (19.8).

Richardson has started 43 of 44 games with 245 career tackles, 155 of them solos. He has four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, three caused fumbles and a fumble recovery. He had a career-high 73 tackles last with six pass deflections. Jackson, despite dealing with injuries last season, had a career-high 37 tackles, 23 of them solos in eight games. Jackson, who made the league’s all-freshman team in 2020, had seven tackles for 29 yards in losses.

Constantinou last season averaged 41.7 yards on 62 punts, a huge drop from his sophomore season when he average 46.6. But Constantinou had a career-best 27 punts fair caught and pinned 23 inside the 20 to match the number from the previous season. Constantinou was selected as the SEC’s best punter in 2021 by the Associated Press and was on the coaches’ second team. Constantinou was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as a freshman.

Stewart had 53 receptions last year for 649 yards with two touchdowns.

Robinson, who started every game last season, was a second-team pick on the AP’s 2021 team.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 205, sr.

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss, 5-11, 210, soph.; Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 237, jr.

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 199, jr.; (tie) Ladd McConkey, Georgia, 6-0, 185, jr.; Antwane Wells, Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 208, sr.;

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, jr.

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, jr.

OL – JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 335, jr.; Amarius Mims, Georgia, 6-7, 330, jr.; Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 320, soph.; Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, soph.

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, gr.

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, gr.

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, jr.

Defense

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-1, 295, jr.; Mykel Williams, Georgia, 6-5, 260, soph.; Maason Smith, LSU, 6-6, 310, soph.; Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, sr.

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 242, jr.; Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-1, 220, soph.; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 235, jr.

DB – McKinstry, Alabama; Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, soph.; Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 180, jr.; Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, sr.

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 212, sr.

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina, 5-10, 194, sr.

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, 6-3, 246, jr.

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama, 5-11, 212, sr.; Kendall Milton, Georgia, 6-1, 220, sr.

WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee, 6-3, 220, sr.; (tie) Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt; Jermaine Burton, Alabama, 6-0, 194, sr.; and Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU, 6-5, 245, soph.

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 335, soph.; Brady Latham, Arkansas, 6-5, 310, sr.; Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 317, gr.; (tie) Xavier Truss, Georgia, 6-7, 330, sr.; and Emery Jones Jr., LSU, 6-6, 325, soph.

C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, sr.

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, sr.

Defense

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama, 6-5, 328, soph.; McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M, 6-2, 325, sr.; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, sr.; Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, soph.

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia, 6-3, 220, jr.; Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, gr.; JJ Weaver, Kentucky, 6-5, 244, sr.

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 198, sr.; Kamari Lassiter, Georgia, 6-0, 180, jr.; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, sr.; Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 179, jr.

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 235, gr.

RS – Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU, 5-11, 210, soph.

LS – Kneeland Hibbert, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State, 6-2, 210, sr.

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn, 5-10, 212, jr.; Trevor Etienne, Florida, 5-9, 208, soph.

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri; (tie) Smith, Texas A&M and Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama, 6-2, 195, jr.

TE – (tie) Trey Knox, South Carolina, 6-5, 237, gr.; Michael Trigg, Ole Miss; and Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, sr.; Eli Cox, Kentucky, 6-5, 311, sr.; Jeremy James, Ole Miss; (tie) Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee, 6-3, 325, sr.; (tie) Kam Stutts, Auburn; Micah Pettus, Ole Miss

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, sr.

PK – Cam Little, Arkansas

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina, 6-1, 229, sr.

Defense

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida, 6-5, 256, jr.; Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina, 6-3, 285, sr.; Jared Ivey, Ole Miss; (tie) Tim Smith, Alabama, 6-4, 302, sr.; and Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 298, gr.

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, sr.; Jett Johnson, Mississippi State; Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 225, sr.

DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina; Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn, 6-1, 184, sr.; Jason Marshall Jr., Florida, 6-1, 203, jr.; Greg Brooks, LSU

P – (tie) Oscar Chapman, Auburn, 6-3, 204, sr. and Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS – Griffin, Mississippi State

LS – Slade Roy, LSU, 6-3, 225, jr.