The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2024 three-star quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. of Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday.

Maddox (6-2, 175) is the 430th-ranked player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose A&M over Alabama and Penn State after he announced those schools as his top three choices on Sunday. Maddox was offered by A&M on Jan. 30.

In 2022, Maddox threw for 2,198 yards and 20 touchdowns at Oak Grove High School. He also rushed for 347 yards and a touchdown for the 6A Warriors who were 10-3 and advanced to the second round in the state's highest classification.

Maddox is the fourth player to commit to A&M’s 2024 class, which is ranked 15th according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.