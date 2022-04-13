Texas A&M place-kicker Seth Small was named to the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better during their college careers. Small graduated from the Mays Business School with a degree in management. He also is A&M’s all-time scoring leader in football with 377 points.
Texas A&M kicker Seth Small named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
