Texas A&M junior CB Jones opts for the NFL

Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, making the announcement Sunday via social media.

“I have found myself at a cross road, with a decision that was very difficult and required a lot of prayer and conversation with my family,” Jones tweeted. “I have decided that the time is right, and I will pursue my dream and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jones, who played in nine games this season, had 30 tackles, 24 of them solos. He broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. Jones missed the first two games of the season, but starting the last 10, giving him 32 for his career. He ended with 99 tackles, three interceptions and broke up 14 passes.