Is Texas A&M ready to put behind last year’s disappointing season?

That’s been the $77-milllion off-season question that will start to get answered in the Aggies’ season opener against the New Mexico Lobos at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. A year ago, A&M spent the spring, summer and fall camp working to move past an 8-4 season that ended earlier than expected because the Aggies didn’t have enough scholarship players to play in the Gator Bowl because of injuries, transfers, players opting to prepare for the NFL Draft and COVID-19 concerns.

A&M seemed poised for a break-out season a year ago with 11 starters returning along with replacements and depth from four top 10 recruiting classes that was capped off by the best class of all time. Unfortunately, the season was a disaster from the get-go. The Aggies opened with a lackluster 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. It was a sign of things to come as the Aggies lost the following week to Appalachian State, the first of five losses to unranked teams. A&M even struggled to a 20-3 victory late in the season over Massachusetts, which finished 1-11 and was rated one of the nation’s worst teams.

A&M this year doesn’t play the Minutemen who start the season ranked as the worst team in the nation by cbssports.com. But the Aggies on Sept. 16 play Louisiana-Monroe, which is one spot higher at No. 132. And New Mexico, coming off a 2-10 season that included an 0-8 Mountain West Conference record, is ranked No. 127. The Aggies late in the season play Abilene Christian, a Football Championship Subdivision team, which is 1-14 against FBS teams.

New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and Abilene Christian all should be easy victories, but A&M fifth-year senior wide receiver Ainias Smith said the team has the right attitude and won’t be taking anyone lightly.

“This year, we’ve really been emphasizing in our room, let’s not play down to anybody’s level, let’s play at our level” Smith said. “My mentality to the guys was, ‘Let’s kill.’ Whoever is in front of us, let’s make sure they don’t want to come back on this field no more.”

A&M has shown it can beat anyone. The Aggies ended last year’s season with a 38-23 victory over sixth-ranked LSU and two years ago it knocked off top-ranked Alabama. But it also lost at home to unranked Mississippi State the week before beating the Crimson Tide. And last year it struggled mightily against UMass before the LSU game.

“We have to just keep going at practice hard like’s Alabama or LSU or like it’s a conference game,” A&M fifth-year senior safety Demani Richardson said. “We can’t take a day off [because] we’re playing New Mexico.”

A&M can’t afford to take games off if it wants to keep or improve its No. 23 ranking or have a successful season. A&M was ranked sixth by the Associated Press to start each of the last two seasons, but was unranked by season’s end. It stayed in the Top 25 in 2021 every week but one until a season-ending loss to LSU. A year ago, it fell out of the rankings after a 3-2 start.

New Mexico is a 38.5-point underdog and might not be talented enough to challenge A&M. That shouldn’t be a problem with next week’s game at Miami, which also is trying to rebound from a 5-7 season. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said it would be a mistake for the Aggies to look past New Mexico toward the 2:30 p.m. game, which will be televised by ABC.

“Hopefully, last year taught us that,” Fisher said. “Every year you learn from your mistakes. You learn from the past.”

A&M never built serious momentum last year. The Aggies bounced back from its poor start with back-to-back victories over Miami and Arkansas, but then lost six straight.

A&M is counting on maturity and leadership to help the team better embrace the process, which starts with a passion for detail that leads to victory. Then its repeat the process, Fisher said.

“The coaching staff, we’ve been preaching it all the way through [camp],” Fisher said.

A&M returns 16 players who all made at least five starts last year and several others who saw significant playing time with quality depth at virtually every position.

“I feel like we’re much more prepared and more confident than we were last year,” Richardson said. “Just changing our mentality and it’s going hard each and every play, each and every day.”

Fisher, starting his sixth season, is listed by many as being a possible candidate to be fired if things don’t improve, but he’s got a $77-million buyout that most feel offers him more time if needed.

“People always doubt you,” Fisher said. “As an athlete, you’re doubted every day. Every team out there’s the same way. People doubting you is what makes it fun. That’s what competition is about. I don’t worry about what people think. I know what we can do and how we can [accomplish it].”